Liverpool will NOT press ahead with a heavily rumoured signing on the wings, with Chelsea now free to seal a deal for themselves if they can overcome Bayern Munich, according to a report.

Liverpool plan to spend heavily on one and potentially two new wingers in the summer. Mohamed Salah needs replacing, with the Egyptian icon leaving on a free transfer despite still having a year left on his deal. Federico Chiesa also has genuine chances to leave.

RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is the top target at Anfield. The Reds aren’t deterred by Leipzig’s mammoth valuation which now sits in excess of €100m.

If a second signing is required, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon – who is a boyhood Liverpool fan and was on the club’s books as a youngster before joining Everton’s system – has been heavily touted.

Bayern Munich too are in the mix for Gordon who Newcastle are open to cashing in on in the summer. Bids of around £70m will be seriously considered as Newcastle prepare to sell well to fund the next phase of their rebuild.

According to BILD chief, Christian Falk, Liverpool’s interest in Gordon would be a ‘problem’ for Bayern.

We’re less than one year removed from the Reds snatching Florian Wirtz – one of Germany’s top talents – from under Bayern’s nose when he left Bayer Leverkusen.

What’s more, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently revealed that in a straight fight between Liverpool and Bayern, Gordon would choose Liverpool.

But according to a fresh update form The Athletic, Liverpool have cooled their interest in Gordon and no longer have any intention of bringing Gordon back to Anfield.

Liverpool back away from Anthony Gordon

Their report stated: ‘Liverpool have held strong interest in Gordon in the past, but have no plans to revive that interest this summer.

‘When Newcastle faced PSR trouble in June 2024, the prospective sale of Gordon to Liverpool, his boyhood club, was floated.

‘According to sources, a deal was agreed in which Gordon would move to Liverpool for £75million with Joe Gomez going the other way for £45m.

‘Newcastle backed out of that deal and instead sold Elliot Anderson (to Nottingham Forest for £35m) and Yankuba Minteh (to Brighton & Hove Albion for £30m).’

That leaves the door wide open for Bayern, though another Premier League giant must be contended with – Chelsea.

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Chelsea want Gordon; UCL football NOT essential

The Athletic noted Chelsea hoped to sign Gordon when he left Everton for Newcastle in the summer of 2023.

The Blues’ interest has maintained and with the club now hoping to sign proven Premier League players as part of a wider strategy shift, the interest is now stronger than ever.

And in a further boost to Chelsea fans wanting to see Gordon at Stamford Bridge, it was stressed Chelsea’s move will NOT hinge on Champions League qualification, which as it stands, they look like missing out on.

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