Man Utd, Real Madrid to benefit as stunning £250m double Chelsea exit tipped

Chelsea have become a ‘conveyor belt’ in recent seasons and could lose top stars to Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, according to one of their former strikers.

Chelsea made progress last season, moving up from sixth to fourth in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca to qualify for the Champions League, while also winning the Europa Conference League and revamped Club World Cup.

However, Maresca left by mutual consent in January, and his replacement, Liam Rosenior, is struggling.

A poor run of form has left Chelsea in sixth place and at risk of dropping out of the Champions League once again.

Plus, their Champions League last-16 thrashing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain demonstrated just how far Chelsea are off competing with Europe’s elite clubs, with the FA Cup now their last chance of a trophy this term.

On talkSPORT, pundit Tony Cascarino suggested elite stars Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez may push to leave in the summer amid interest from Man Utd and Madrid respectively.

“It’s a conveyor belt, isn’t it,” he said. “It feels like it’s just this product of churning, get one in, get one out, balancing the books and keeping out of trouble financially, which they’ve obviously had issues with.

“But they’ve not seen great evidence of what’s happening on the pitch of a successful side. If Cole Palmer wants to be successful, he has to question the project at Chelsea.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be any time soon.

“Also, you can add in Fernandez, as well. You’re going to lose your stars if you don’t win things, you will.”

The Sun claimed on Sunday that Palmer is unhappy with the tactical changes at Stamford Bridge, particularly the decision to loan Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich last year.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Palmer open to Man Utd switch

The report added that Palmer has greenlit a sensational move to Man Utd as he eyes a return to Manchester.

We confirmed in January that the attacking midfielder holds genuine interest in joining boyhood club United, who see him as a dream target.

However, the Red Devils would have to pay a colossal £150million to convince Chelsea to sell Palmer.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is valued by the Blues at £100m. Madrid have been linked with the midfielder across several transfer windows, as he is known to be keen on playing in Spain.

Although, we revealed on March 19 that Chelsea are drawing up a record-breaking new contract for Fernandez in an attempt to keep Madrid at bay.

Next Man Utd manager decided; Chelsea eye Tottenham starlet

Meanwhile, numerous senior United stars have reportedly decided who the next permanent manager should be.

United are firmly in the mix to sign a pacy £61m-rated star, according to reports emerging from Germany.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are the latest club to join the race for a rising Tottenham Hotspur star, it has been claimed.