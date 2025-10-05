Rangers’ decision not to bring Karl Etta Eyong to Ibrox in the summer transfer window for a bargain price now looks foolish, with a Spanish report revealing that Barcelona are keen on a deal for the Levante striker, for whom the Gers were in ‘talks’ with before deciding to move on, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also linked with the youngster.

Fuelled by the determination to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title this season, Rangers were active in the summer transfer window and made a number of signings to enhance Russell Martin’s side’s chances of becoming the champions of Scotland. Joe Rothwell, Bojan Miovski and Oscar Cortes were among the major signings that Rangers made.

Youssef Chermiti also joined Rangers on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the Gers paying Everton an initial £8million plus £2m in add-ons (up to €11.5m, $13.5m)

Chermiti has failed to make an impact at Rangers so far, with his two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership and two starts in the Europa League failing to yield a goal.

In sharp contrast, Etta Eyong has gone from strength to strength for Levante since his move from Villarreal in the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old striker has scored four goals and given one assist in five LaLiga matches for Levante after finding the back of the net once and registering two assists in three league games for Villarreal this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported on August 22 that Rangers were in ‘talks’ with Villarreal over Etta Eyong.

Villarreal wanted €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m, for the Cameroonian youngster, which Rangers did not want to pay, with ‘negotiations proving tricky’.

Rangers eventually abandoned their pursuit of Etta Eyong, who joined Levante instead is now on the radar of Barcelona, according to the Spanish media.

Sport has reported that there is a release clause of €30million (£26.1m, $35.2m) in Etta Eyong’s contract at Levante, which Barcelona will have to pay if they are to sign him next summer.

Like Rangers, Barcelona, too, held talks with Etta Eyong’s entourage, with the striker himself waiting for last season’s LaLiga champions ‘until the last moment’.

Described as ‘a born finisher with an unusual sense of goal’ in Sport, it has been claimed that Barcelona consider Etta Eyong as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, with the young striker himself willing to move to the Blaugrana next summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham target Karl Etta Eyong

Barcelona are not the only major European club that are keen on Etta Eyong, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur also said be interested in the youngster, according to Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that both Man Utd and Tottenham have been impressed with Etta Eyong, with Chelsea also taken a shine to him, but a January move is unlikely.

O’Rourke said on the Inside Track podcast: “It would be hard to do a deal in January.

“Four goals and three assists in seven La Liga appearances, that’s what’s brought him onto the radar of the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and now Barcelona as well.

“Villarreal have an option in there to buy him back as well. That complicates things as well.

“I don’t think Levante will be looking to lose him mid-way through the season, because they probably will need Eyong’s goals if they are to avoid relegation from La Liga.”

