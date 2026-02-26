Real Madrid have received a bid from Liverpool for one of their key players, and they could bring in a talented Tottenham star to replace him, according to reports.

Los Blancos’ hopes of turning this season into a success are suddenly alive after they leapfrogged Barcelona to go top of the LaLiga table and qualified for the next stage of the Champions League after beating Benfica in the play-offs.

The managerial situation at the Bernabeu is still uncertain, with interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa unlikely to stay beyond this term and Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp still being heavily linked with the club.

But planning for the summer transfer window is underway behind the scenes at Madrid, and it could be an interesting one in terms of outgoings and incomings.

Liverpool launch ‘offer’ for Real Madrid star

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with Liverpool for some time, and a shock report from Spain has claimed that the Reds have made an ‘unbeatable’ €100million (£87.5m / $118m) offer to finally land the French international.

Liverpool are allegedly ‘making a strong move’ for Camavinga after identifying him as a ‘perfect’ addition to ‘energise their midfield with experience, intensity and growth potential’.

This bid is supposedly ‘hard for Madrid to ignore’, given the fact it would fund a big summer arrival at the Bernabeu.

The decision ‘is not easy’ for Madrid, however, as they rate Camavinga extremely highly.

The report claims that moving to the Premier League ‘represents an attractive challenge’ for the 23-year-old. The ‘pace, intensity and prominence’ of the league are all ‘enticing’ for the player, though he is also very happy at Madrid.

Sources confirmed to us on December 30 that Liverpool hold genuine interest in Camavinga and have held contact with his camp.

However, we believe these claims should be taken with a pinch of salt.

No other outlets have reported Liverpool’s supposed new bid, and a well-placed source told us that Camavinga ‘loves Madrid’ and is fully focused on the Spanish giants currently.

Real Madrid targeting Tottenham sensation

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Tottenham midfielder Archie Gray – interesting timing as the Camavinga, Liverpool rumours begin to emerge again.

The 19-year-old is considered one of England’s very best young talents and has already made 72 senior appearances for Spurs since joining from Leeds in summer 2024.

While naturally a centre-mid, Gray has also filled in at right-back, left-back and centre-back when required – the kind of versatility which echoes that of Camavinga’s.

Spurs want to keep hold of Gray, who is contracted until 2030 with the London side, but they could be at risk of losing multiple players if they don’t turn their form around – especially if the unthinkable happens and they’re relegated.

And now, fresh reports claim that Tottenham would reluctantly consider letting Gray go if Madrid were to submit a bid of €60million (£52.5m / $70.6m).

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the teenager, teeing up a potential battle for his signature between two of Europe’s elite.

Alexander-Arnold under fire

In other news, speculative reports in the Spanish press are trying to drum up trouble for Trent Alexander-Arnold by claiming Thibaut Courtois has explained to club bosses why he ‘doesn’t want’ the former Liverpool man to play for Madrid any longer.

It is alleged that the former Chelsea keeper wants rid of the ex-Liverpool star, mainly because his defensive work is a ‘serious drawback’.

And a rival report also claims that the Spanish giants could re-sign a former player to replace him.

