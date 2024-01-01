Tottenham ‘join the bidding’ for proven goalscorer also on radars of Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle

Roma striker Paulo Dybala has reportedly emerged as a top attacking target for Tottenham once again after the January transfer window officially opened.

Ange Postecoglou remains on the hunt for another attacking option, despite making a new central defender his main focus of attention in the winter window.

Genoa’s Radu Dragusin appears to have emerged as the main target to fill that role, with he player known to be interested in a switch to north London.

That news is particularly comforting for Tottenham given we can reveal that their other top target, Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, is now wanted by Chelsea.

But in terms of landing another forward player, reports across Europe suggest Spurs have now ‘joined the bidding’ for Dybala, who has been on the club’s radar several times in the past.

The Argentina international reportedly remains a target for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle but has emerged as an option for Postecoglou due to his versatility.

Indeed, the 30-year-old World Cup winner can play as an attacking midfielder, a winger or as a No.9.

Dybala has scored four goals and added six assists all competitions this season and would be considered an upgrade on Richarlison, despite the Brazilian’s upturn in form since his return from injury.

Son absence a massive miss for Tottenham

The fact that skipper Son Heung-min will be away for a month at the Asian Cup will leave Postecoglou short on attacking options and Dybala’s modest exit clause is certainly a tempting one.

The striker can quit Roma if his €13m exit fee is met, but it remains to seen whether Tottenham are willing to actually add Dybala to their forward ranks – knowing full well the number of players Postecoglou will then have to pick from when Son returns.

Dybala is also not the out-and-out No.9 the club needs, having still not replaced Harry Kane since last summer.

In that regard, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic remain much more viable options – although considerably more expensive.

Tottenham are back in action on Friday evening when they host Premier League rivals Burnley in the FA Cup third round.

