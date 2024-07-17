West Ham are in advanced talks to sign Manchester United right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and the move could inadvertently help to push a Tottenham transfer over the line.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. Man Utd triggered their one-year option in the right-back’s contract back in January to cover the upcoming 2024/25 season. As such, Man Utd no longer have the safety net of the option at their disposal and are seeking a sale.

Wan-Bissaka did feature on 30 occasions across all competitions last term. However, the defender only racked up that many appearances due to the club’s crippling injury crisis.

Diogo Dalot is Erik ten Hag’s undisputed first choice at right-back. Amid the injury absences of left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, Ten Hag either deployed Dalot at left-back and Wan-Bissaka at right-back or vice versa for much of the season.

But with a mass squad clear-out sanctioned, Wan-Bissaka has the green light to leave and TEAMtalk can confirm a move to West Ham is advanced.

The Hammers are a man light in the right-back position after seeing Ben Johnson join Ipswich Town as a free agent.

Vladimir Coufal is the only specialised right-back available to new boss Julen Lopetegui, though that could soon change.

Talks between Man Utd and West Ham have progressed and are reaching the final stages. We understand Man Utd have made it crystal clear they want £15m for Wan-Bissaka and that is not a demand that is deterring the Hammers.

An agreement on personal terms is not yet in place. However, we’ve been told Wan-Bissaka is open to the move which bodes well for when the time comes to thrash out an agreement.

Wan-Bissaka to West Ham good news for Tottenham?

A knock-on effect of Wan-Bissaka joining West Ham could be a Tottenham transfer roaring back into life.

Spurs are aiming to offload a right-back of their own this window – Emerson Royal.

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with the player, though as yet have been unable to agree on a transfer fee with Tottenham.

Spurs are seeking a fee of at least €20m/£17m, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Milan have been hesitant to match those demands and reports out of Italy claimed they’d turned their attention to signing Wan-Bissaka instead.

But with the Man Utd man now on course to join West Ham, Milan may well revive their efforts to sign Emerson.

Given personal terms are already in place, the issue of paying what Tottenham are demanding is all that stands in the way of a move, aside from passing a medical, of course.

