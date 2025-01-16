Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on a summer move for an Inter Milan defender that Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori thinks is the best in Italy, with the report claiming why Spurs are so keen on signing him and naming two other centre-backs they are interested in.

TEAMtalk transfer expert Fraser Fletcher reported this week that Tottenham will be very busy in the January transfer window. While Spurs are keen on signing a new striker, they are also looking to add a new centre-back to their squad, with club chairman Daniel Levy keen on giving head coach Ange Postecoglou the best possible tools to succeed and get the team into the top four.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham have now set their sights on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. While Spurs do not plan a bid in the January transfer window, they are keen on bringing him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer of 2025.

Spurs have tried to sign Bastoni before, but the North London club could never get a deal done. Tottenham’s former Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici, has long wanted to bring him to the club but without any success.

With Bastoni having a long-term contract with Inter, the Italian giants are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations with Spurs.

Tottenham need to sign a centre-back urgently and they are aware that “competing with financially stronger clubs” for a player of Bastoni’s quality and calibre will be a “significant challenge”, states the report.

Bastoni is one of the best centre-backs in the world who has won Serie A twice with Inter and reached the final of the Champions League with the Nerazzurri in 2022-23. The defender also helped Italy win the European Championship in 2020.

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori plays with Bastoni for the Italy national team, and earlier this month, he described the Inter star as the best Italian defender at the moment.

Calafiori told CalcioMercato: “I like Bastoni’s mentality, he plays in a very similar way to mine: he plays very well with the ball, even better than me.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Elite manager shortlisted by Tottenham as Levy stance on Postecoglou sack clarified

Tottenham want Jarrad Branthwaite and Abdukodir Khusanov

According to Fichajes, one of the reasons why Tottenham are keen on a deal for Bastoni because of their failure to lure Jarrad Branthwaite or Abdukodir Khusanov.

Spurs are interested in Everton centre-back Branthwaite as well as Lens central defender Khusanov, but Spurs have failed to get either of them.

Khusanov is widely expected to move to defending Premier League champions Manchester City. There is an agreement in place over a £33.5m deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton will not sell Branthwaite in January. The Toffees have just appointed David Moyes as their new manager, and with the team just a point above the relegation zone, they will not want to lose one of their best and most important players and damage their chances of survival in the Premier League.

Latest Tottenham news: Ansu Fati offer, Pedro Porro relief

Following Tottenham’s defeat to Arsenal in the North London derby on Wednesday which has severely hampered their chances of finishing in the Premier League top four, Spurs have made a bid for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

The Spanish media has reported that Tottenham have made an offer for Fati despite his struggles at Brighton and Hove Albion last season. The 22-year-old Spain international was on loan at the Seagulls from Barcelona.

Tottenham, though, will face competition for Fati. West Ham United are also keen on a deal and have made an offer, while Turkish giants Besiktas are showing interest in him as well.

Another forward has been offered to Tottenham. Jonathan David is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and there is speculation that his agents have offered him to Spurs.

With Randal Kolo Muani deciding not to join Tottenham, the North London club’s hunt for a new forward is still on.

David is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham take the option to sign the Canada international now for a fee or wait until the summer of 2025 to snap him up on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Spurs do not have to worry about losing Pedro Porro to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

Madrid are looking for a new right-back this month. With Dani Carvajal injured and Lucas Vazquez not doing particularly well in that role given that he is a winger by trade, Porro has emerged as a potential target for Los Blancos.

However, a report in Spain has claimed that Madrid are aware that Tottenham will demand a lot for Porro. With Los Blancos determined to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold as a free agent when his current contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, they have decided to go for loan options in January. Chelsea right-back Reece James is now on their radar.

POLLS: What position should Tottenham prioritise for the January transfer window?