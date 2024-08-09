Tottenham have agreed a transfer with AC Milan on the back of Bournemouth agreeing to sell Dominic Solanke to Spurs in a record-setting move.

Ange Postecoglou made no secret of his desire to sign a high profile new striker and Solanke is the player he and Spurs turned to.

Bournemouth have agreed to sell the striker who scored 19 Premier League goals last season. Solanke is protected by a £65m release clause, though it’s understood the clause is not straightforward.

Whether Tottenham will trigger the clause or agree a deal with Bournemouth that ignores the clause remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, what is clear is Bournemouth are ready to cash in, Solanke has agreed personal terms and the deal will become Bournemouth’s most expensive ever sale if finalised.

If the deal surpasses the £60m mark it would also become Tottenham’s most expensive ever buy. The current record-holder is Richarlison (£50m plus £10m in add-ons) who may well be sold on the back of Solanke arriving.

READ MORE: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever with Solanke next: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

But while the Solanke move is hoovering up the headlines, Fabrizio Romano has brought news of an important sale nearing completion.

Emerson Royal to join AC Milan after price tag compromise

Tottenham explored the sale of right-back Emerson Royal after the Brazilian fell firmly behind Pedro Porro in the pecking order.

Emerson agreed personal terms with Milan well over a month ago, though a club-to-club agreement on the transfer fee and payment structure proved harder to come by.

Tottenham initially hoped to collect €25m, while Milan aimed to pay no more than €10m.

However, a serious knee injury suffered by Alessandro Florenzi prompted Milan to raise their bid to a reported €15m plus €2m in add-ons.

That still fellow below Tottenham’s initial expectations, though Milan made it clear their bid would not be improved.

According to a fresh update from Romano, Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have accepted Milan’s bid and the transfer has been given Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Taking to X, the reporter stated: “Emerson Royal to AC Milan, here we go!

“Deal in place for total package in excess of €15m from Spurs. Agreement with Emerson reached in May as he only wanted Milan despite 4/5 proposals.

“Travel being planned as Emerson leaves Tottenham and joins Milan project.”

Tottenham could sign replacement from Man City

Porro is in situ, while new signing Archie Gray can cover at right-back if required. Failure to find a buyer for Djed Spence may also mean the rarely-seen Spurs right-back is an option for Postecoglou too.

Nonetheless, Romano recently confirmed Tottenham will look to replace Emerson and their search could take them to Manchester City.

“Tottenham would look to fill the gap, for sure, because they have Pedro Porro, but they would need one more player,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“It’s true that [Issa] Kabore at Manchester City, former Luton Town player, is appreciated by Tottenham.

“But I’m told he is not the only option. So there are several possibilities being considered.”

Kabore, 23, has been on Man City’s books since 2020, though is yet to play a single match for the club.

Instead, his time with City has been spent out on loan and his latest spell away was an impressive one with Luton Town in the Premier League last season.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid prepare opening bid for £150m-rated Tottenham star who’s ready to ‘win a title’