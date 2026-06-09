Top source reveals how close Arsenal are to completing shock Real Madrid transfer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there’s ‘contact’ for a shock transfer involving Arsenal and Real Madrid, and another top reporter has outlined how quickly the deal is progressing.

Arsenal are unafraid to make changes to their title-winning squad, with The Athletic claiming Christian Norgaard and Gabriel Jesus are up for sale. So too is Fabio Vieira, though he played no part in last season’s triumph after spending the season loaned to Hamburg.

According to talkSPORT, Gabriel Martinelli has now been put up for sale as well, with Mikel Arteta showing a ‘ruthless’ streak with his squad re-shaping.

However, one player Arsenal DON’T want to lose – but who is the subject of legitimate transfer interest from Real Madrid – is Riccardo Calafiori.

The Italian isn’t always a regular starter given the presence of Piero Hincapie whose loan spell will soon be turned permanent.

Nevertheless, he’s a vital member of the squad and his positional versatility is adored by Arteta.

It’s that flexibility – being capable of playing left-back or centre-back and both to a high level – that has caught the eye of Jose Mourinho.

The new Real Madrid boss wants one more defensive signing to join new boys Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate at the Bernabeu and complete his rearguard rebuild.

Over the weekend, transfer guru Romano confirmed contact with Calafiori’s representatives had been established.

Real Madrid make contact with Riccardo Calafiori’s camp

“Real Madrid are not done for defenders,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel. “The situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position.

“Basically at left-back they have Alvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy who is injured now and has had many injuries over the years.

“At centre-back, the idea at Real Madrid is if there’s an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and left-back – and Riccardo Calafiori is that profile – for Real Madrid it could be an interesting option to follow in the market.”

He added: “What I can reveal is there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking for information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal, so it’s not an easy one at all.”

Arsenal not entertaining Calafiori sale

But according to the latest from Gianluca Di Marzio, Calafiori to Real Madrid is not a transfer that is progressing at any great pace, and may even have fallen flat already.

He explained: ‘So far, the parties have not gotten beyond a phone call.’

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When our insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on Calafiori’s future back in March, he was reliably informed Arsenal have no desire whatsoever to sell the defender.

There is zero since to suggest that stance has shifted, and the expectation is Arsenal will not engage in any form of discussions with Real Madrid for Calafiori’s transfer.

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