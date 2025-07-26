Liverpool have been tipped to sell Luis Diaz for £70million after manager Arne Slot left him out of the squad against AC Milan, as the Reds’ decision on Darwin Nunez indicates their plan regarding Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Diaz is one of the best players for Liverpool and was a key figure in Slot’s team last season, as the Reds won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Carabao Cup. The Colombia international winger scored 17 goals and gave eight assists in 50 appearances, and also demonstrated his versatility by playing as a centre-forward on 15 occasions for the Merseyside club.

However, there is a very distinct possibility that Diaz could leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich determined to sign the 28-year-old.

The Bundesliga champions have had a bid for Diaz already rejected, with The Guardian reporting on July 15 that Bayern’s offer of €67.5m (£58.8m, $79.2m) for the winger was not enough.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on July 20 that Liverpool value Diaz at £65m (€75m, $88m) (initial, fixed fee).

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported on X on July 25 that talks between Liverpool and Bayern are ‘underway’, with the Reds willing to sell Diaz and fulfil his ‘desire to leave’.

Bayern were reported to be planning a second offer of €70m (£61m, $82m) plus €10m (£8.7m, $11.8m) in add-ons, but Bundesliga expert Jan Age Fjortoft believes that the German giants have to pay more to convince Liverpool to sell their star winger.

Reacting to the news that Slot has left Diaz out of his Liverpool squad for the pre-season friendly match against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday, the former Eintracht Frankfurt and Norway international centre-forward said on X that Bayern need to make an offer of £70m (€80m, $95m) for the winger.

Fjortoft wrote at 11:34am on July 26: “Díaz not even on the bench!

“A clear indication that Bayern and Liverpool are in a decisive stage of their negotiations

“But Bayern need to put their money where their mouth is.

“Got a feeling Bayern have to put another £10-12m on the table than earlier bids

“Total around £70m.”

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Luis Diaz, not even on the bench for Liverpool today in friendly game…

“…as negotiations with FC Bayern continue, the two clubs are in direct talks on daily basis and Luis wants to leave.”

READ NEXT 🔴 The four Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers after Hugo Ekitike

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez sale to fund Alexander Isak deal

Not only has Slot left Diaz out of his Liverpool squad against AC Milan, but Nunez is also out, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Uruguay international striker will ‘100%’ leave Anfield before the summer transfer window closes.

Romano wrote on X at 11:03am on July 26: “Darwin Núñez, also not even on the bench for Liverpool today as he’s still 100% expected to leave.”

With Diaz and Nunez now edging closer to the exit door, Liverpool’s plan to sign Isak from Newcastle is taking shape.

When TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, was the first to exclusively break the news on Thursday that Isak wants to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, we revealed the names of the three players that the Premier League champions were planning to sell to fund a move for the Sweden international.

TEAMtalk understands that Nunez, Diaz and Harvey Elliott are the players that Liverpool plan to sell to make room for Isak, with Newcastle said to be demanding £150m [€171m, $201m] for the 25-year-old.

On July 24, The Athletic reported that the Reds want £50m (€57.2m, $67.7m) for Elliott, while Empire of the Kop reported on July 17 has claimed that Liverpool value Nunez at €70m (£60.7m / $81.1m), with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal keen on him.

Latest Liverpool news: Alexander Isak bombshell, Juventus raid

Eddie Howe has revealed whether or not Newcastle are in talks with Isak over a new contract, as Liverpool aim to bring the Sweden international striker to Anfield in a British record deal.

A respected Italian publication has revealed that Liverpool have an eye on a Juventus midfielder who has not turned out for pre-season training, but it is Merseyside rivals Everton who are in pole position for the former Premier League star.

Liverpool are making it harder for West Ham United to sign two of their players, with a report claiming that the Premier League champions are standing firm on their valuation of the duo.

IN FOCUS: How Luis Diaz has starred for Liverpool over the years