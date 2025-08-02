There’s been progress towards a Liverpool escape for Darwin Nunez after the striker was presented with a pitch from a different club – who may even have made a formal bid for him, according to some reports.

The signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt was the first clue that Liverpool don’t see Nunez as a key player anymore. Their subsequent £110m-£120m bid for Alexander Isak, even after the confirmed signing of Ekitike, is even more evidence. And although Newcastle United rejected the first Isak bid, Nunez probably knows what he needs to by now.

Nunez has generally underwhelmed since what was a potential record-breaking move from Benfica in 2022. The highest he has ever been in a Premier League top scorers chart by the end of a season is joint-19th with 11 in 2023-24.

But at the age of 26 and boasting a good work ethic, Nunez is still a marketable player who will hope he has a chance to revive his career. That could take him away from Liverpool, with a move abroad coming into view for the Uruguay international recently.

The option developing the most at the minute is a move to the Saudi Pro League, where Al Hilal are trying to take him.

Although they failed to sign a new striker before the Club World Cup, where they reached the quarter-finals, Al Hilal are still trying to strengthen for the new Saudi Pro League season.

Nunez, according to Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailihi, Nunez has been identified by Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi as the ‘top choice’ to become the club’s new striker.

Al-Suwailihi has also claimed Al Hilal have now ‘sent an official offer’ to Liverpool for a permanent Nunez transfer. The value of the supposed bid hasn’t been stated.

While confirmation is awaited of whether the bid has genuinely been placed, Fabrizio Romano has explained that Al Hilal ‘have presented their project and plan’ to Nunez over the past few days.

More Nunez transfer talks due

They are now set to hold further talks with the former Penarol youth product – and with Liverpool – which would focus on the financial side of a transfer fee and wages.

That would imply a bid hasn’t necessarily been firmed up yet, but time will tell what Al Hilal – and Liverpool – decide Nunez is worth.

A sale of Nunez, along with some other fringe forwards after the departure of more regular starter Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m, would help Liverpool raise funds for a new bid for Isak.

The valuation of the Newcastle striker is £150m, so Liverpool would need to clear some space to be able to afford that after what has already been their highest-spending summer of all time, including a British-record deal for Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Reports in Italy, given that Juventus have also been linked with Nunez, have claimed Liverpool’s asking price for their no.9 is in the region of £48m (€55m).

