Liverpool are on the verge of selling promising midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon, with negotiations over a deal now advanced and the transfer fee revealed by two reliable sources.

The Reds have gone big this summer with new additions, spending close to £300m, including a setting a new British transfer record with the £116m signing of Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool also made a £110m bid for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak before reportedly pulling OUT of the deal after Newcastle stood firm on their £150m valuation.

The Reds are now close to selling young midfielder Morton, who looks set to become Liverpool’s sixth exit of the summer, after the departures of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Nat Phillips.

The news was broken by reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, who posted on X: “Olympique Lyonnais are close to a deal worth around £15m for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton.”

Fabrizio Romano posted a similar update shortly after, stating on X: “Olympique Lyon, closing in on Tyler Morton deal with Liverpool for £15m transfer fee.

“Negotiations at final stages.”

Liverpool on verge of selling rising star

Morton, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has shown his potential during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, where he made 87 appearances combined, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

His composure, vision, and ability to dictate play from deep-lying midfield roles have caught the attention of multiple clubs. With his Liverpool contract expiring in 12 months, there was always a strong possibility that he would be sold this summer.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 15 that Liverpool are open to listening to offers for Morton.

West Ham United showed interest in the centre-mid, though fell short of making a bid, despite Graham Potter being a big fan.

Lyon have now catapulted themselves into pole position for Morton and with a £15m transfer seemingly imminent, Liverpool will receive a healthy financial boost as they look to finish the window strongly.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are interested in Lyon winger Malick Fofana, who rivals Everton have had a bid rejected for.

Fofana, 20, is a very exciting prospect and his preference is to join a club in the Champions League, so that is something to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

