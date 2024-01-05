Kylian Mbappe: Liverpool transfer talk gathers serious momentum as Klopp learns of €80m sacrifice

The prospects of Liverpool securing the incredible signing of Kylian Mbappe have taken another major leap forward after it was confirmed the player had waived a huge loyalty bonus to force through a summer transfer.

The 25-year-old forward is considered the biggest name in the world game and obvious heir to the throne as football’s GOAT duopolised by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the last two decades. Having won 12 major honours, including the World Cup, already, Mbappe now finds himself at a major career crossroads with his deal at PSG set to expire in the summer.

Mbappe only signed an extension at Paris Saint-Germain last summer, having found himself in the same situation 12 months earlier. At that stage, speculation over his future was also ramping up, before the player opted to sign a one-year extension that did offer him another year upon the player’s say so.

However, with that deal now entering its final six months, Mbappe has already made clear he will waive the €80m (£69m) loyalty bonus attached to that altogether by departing PSG come the summer.

And while Real Madrid have long been considered as transfer favourites, Mbappe has made clear that he is yet to make any sort of decision over his future with any verdict now likely to be on hold until the end of the season.

“I haven’t made my decision,” he told L’Equipe.

“We have an agreement with President Al Khelaifi, which means that all parties are protected. We are focused on the team, not on my situation.”

Liverpool get Kylian Mbappe transfer boost

But with Real Madrid having set Mbappe a deadline of January 20 by which to decide on a proposed free transfer move, the Spanish giants are said to have been angered by the forward’s latest statement.

And as a result, they now face a scenario whereby they may need to uphold their word and walk away from the proposed free transfer if Mbappe stalls beyond their self-imposed deadline.

Following that, reports in both England and Spain now strongly claim Liverpool are the new favourites for his signature.

And while some suggest the Reds would need to lose the services of Mo Salah to be able to finance such a move for Mbappe, it’s reported Liverpool’s owners FSG are looking into ways and means of how a move for Mbappe could be paid for.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum,” Mbappe revealed to the Daily Telegraph in 2022. “I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Mbappe, however, is also refusing to rule out extending his stay with PSG, commenting on Wednesday: “I’m very, very, very motivated for this year. It’s very important.

“As I said, we’ve got titles to go after and we’ve already won one, so that’s already done. After that, no, I haven’t made up my mind yet. But in any case, with the agreement I made with the chairman this summer, it doesn’t matter what I decide.

“We managed to protect all parties and preserve the club’’ serenity for the challenges ahead, which remains the most important thing. So we’ll say it’s secondary.”

What has Klopp said of Mbappe to Liverpool rumours?

Despite the recent speculation, Klopp will undoubtedly be quick to dismiss suggestions that any sort of Liverpool deal for Mbappe is possible.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany, back in August. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it.

“It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Mbappe has been with PSG since an initial loan move from Monaco in 2017, before finalising a permanent £174m move a year later. He has scored 234 goals in 283 games for PSG in that time.

