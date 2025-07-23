Liverpool remain desperate to ensure Ibrahima Konate does not follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and with the player’s preference over his future now coming to light, two journalists have revealed what will happen next.

The Reds saw inspirational right-back Alexander-Arnold depart Anfield at the end of his contract earlier this year, hooking up with long-term suitors Real Madrid, who did ultimately pay a €10m (£8.5m, $11.5m) fee to secure his registration early and ahead of the Club World Cup.

And with the Merseyside to Madrid pathway seemingly also opening up for Konate, whom Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso is a confirmed admirer of and has spoken both of his admiration for the Frenchman while simultaneously hinting at his own need to strengthen his defence, Liverpool are understandably desperate to tie the 26-year-old down to a new deal.

Indeed, those talks over an extension were first initiated by Liverpool chiefs back in the autumn. However, some months later and with Konate now having less than a year to run on his current arrangement, speculation over a move to the Bernabeu has now ramped up as a result.

Despite claims that Konate himself has also told Liverpool he will not be signing a new deal and has set his heart on the move to the LaLiga giants, journalist David Lynch, who specialises in all things Liverpool FC, insists that is not the case and has revealed the 23-times capped France international’s first priority remains on negotiating fresh terms to stay at Anfield.

“Real Madrid are clearly interested aren’t they – there is no question about that! But speaking to people close to Konate, I still get the feeling that his priority is to renew with Liverpool and there are talks there, but it is kind of stuck at the moment,” Lynch said on the Sports Mole YouTube channel.

“I don’t think it has reached the point of no return and the player has definitely decided he wants to go to Real Madrid, I don’t get that feeling at all.

“That’s not to say that it won’t end in that way because that possibility is 100 per cent on the table, but we are still in the moment where there is hope there will be a breakthrough.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴 The FIVE Liverpool players out of contract in 2026 and what their futures hold

Liverpool working hard to keep Konate as Real Madrid lurk

Lynch’s claims sail directly in the opposite direction to the French media, who claim Konate has decided not to sign a new contract with Liverpool and wants a move to Madrid next summer, even though there is interest in him from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Lynch insists that is far from the case and concluded: “The player is not desperate to get out of Liverpool or desperate to go to Real Madrid, it’s not that kind of situation just yet, but they will have to put a contract on the table that is attractive to the player and, as of yet, that hasn’t happened.”

Konate is currently paid a salary of around £70,000 a week – the figure he signed up for upon arriving at Anfield from RB Leipzig in a £36m deal from RB Leipzig in summer 2021.

Sources have informed us that Konate is seeking a wage at Anfield that catapults his earnings beyond the £150,000 a week mark, a figure he feels he is now worth given the earnings of some of his teammates and in keeping with his status as one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League.

As a result, conversations between the club and his agent will likely resume later this summer and with journalist Pete O’Rourke explaining the Merseysiders’ stance on those negotiations.

“I don’t see a move happening this summer,” O’Rourke stated. “It would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konate, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract.

“You’re probably looking at over at least £40million to sell him now. I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer.

“The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”

Liverpool in ‘direct talks’ over Real raid; Isak exit claims ramp up

Meanwhile, Liverpool can extract an element of revenge on Los Blancos after they reportedly opened ‘direct talks’ with the agent of an incredible Real Madrid talent amid talk of another big-money summer move.

Elsewhere, Chelsea leader Enzo Fernandez is reportedly open to joining Real Madrid this summer after the Spanish titans supposedly drew up a stunning €150million (£130m / $175.5m) offer for him, with a report claiming three players could be sold to help facilitate the transfer.

Over at Anfield, a new report has claimed the possibility of Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle for Liverpool in the next 12 months cannot be discounted amid suggestions the Swede’s wage demands have created an enormous issue at St James’ Park.

Two clubs before: Test your knowledge on the career paths of Liverpool stars