In a bid to take Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Liverpool, the Reds will give up Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are wary of paying €80million to land Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but are willing to send Federico Chiesa the other way, giving competition to Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool’s interest in Kvaratskhelia is not new. As we reported in a column on January 5, the Reds showed interest in him in late August, are continuing to monitor his situation closely and may re-establish contact with his entourage in the next weeks, with a summer move that could emerge as a concrete option for the Arne Slot’s club.

Now that the Napoli winger has understood that the negotiation rooms with his side are limited – deciding not to accept the renewal proposal – the only way to make a real leap in quality in terms of salary is to leave Italy.

That’s why the player has asked to be sold, opening the doors for a possible move in January that could be very interesting for Liverpool, who would put on the table Federico Chiesa – highly regarded by Antonio Conte – to lighten the economic strain of the possible operation.

Anyway, the price required by Napoli for Kvaratskhelia of €80m (£67m/$82.4m), regardless of the value of Chiesa, is considered too high by Liverpool who, at the moment, have not made any decisions but remain very attentive.

PSG, on the other hand, are already ready to make a concrete move with an initial offer in preparation.

Their possible counterpart to lower the price is currently Milan Skriniar, but the Italian club wants to keep the negotiations separate, always asking for €80m to let the Georgian go immediately.

Even in this case, the figure is considered high: nevertheless, Luis Enrique has asked for new wingers at all costs to reinforce the role also in light of the difficult path in the Champions League in terms of goals in the attacking phase, and this is inducing the club to consider making an important offer close to Napoli’s requests, even if there is still a lot to do.

To date, the position of the Italian club is adamant and is not expected to change, a bit like what happened in the summer for Victor Osimhen with Chelsea: whoever wants Kvaratskhelia must pay €80m.

PSG remain the frontrunners, but Liverpool will monitor the situation carefully and could accelerate for him if the conditions become suitable for them.

Liverpool round-up: Reds stars in demand

Liverpool could lose some of their talent soon, with Luis Diaz said to be hopeful of joining Barcelona, rejecting a contract offer in order to potentially make that move.

Harvey Elliott could also potentially exit, with Borussia Dortmund and Brighton both said to be monitoring the England under-21 player.

Liverpool have also been told that the best business is to let Mohamed Salah leave, as: “You would have to pay him mega money and I just don’t think you can give a player of his age a three-year contract.”

And though Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, TEAMtalk is aware it would be a major shock if he was to leave the club in January.

