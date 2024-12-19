Pep Guardiola has given the green light for Joshua Kimmich to join Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly intensifying efforts to land Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, with Pep Guardiola approving the move for his former star.

City are aware that they need reinforcements in the January transfer window. TEAMtalk has learned that midfield additions are a priority for the Premier League champions.

That is of little surprise given crucial star Rodri’s long-term injury, which has hurt the giants, who are now fifth in the table.

Bayern Munich man Kimmich has been linked with a move to the Etihad, and it seems that move is being intensified.

According to TBRFootball, manager Guardiola has ‘given his approval’ for the Citizens to land the Bayern Munich man.

He is out of contract with the Bundesliga giants in the summer, so City could land Kimmich on a free then, but confirm the snare as soon as January.

Though they are looking to make moves in the winter window, the report has confirmed that Kimmich would be one for the summer.

DON’T MISS: Five players Man City must urgently sign replacements for as Guardiola crisis deepens

January rumours quashed

A recent report suggested that Guardiola would be given £200million to improve his City squad in January.

It was stated at the time that Kimmich could be bought within that.

But with Bayern unable to convince him to pen a new deal, it seems pointless to pay money for a player they could get for free in a few months anyway.

With City already likely to spend money, it seems they will spend it on another midfielder – TEAMtalk is aware Atalanta’s Ederson is a priority – and Kimmich will join for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Man City round-up: Branthwaite move planned

City are reportedly plotting the signing of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite to strengthen in January.

Another potential Premier League raid is on Brighton, for striker Evan Ferguson, in a move which was deemed risky, but City may pursue anyway.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Tijjani Reijnders, Bruno Guimaraes and Adam Wharton are on the radar for midfield moves, alongside Ederson.

And Guardiola’s side’s current run is said to be having a “big toll” on his mental state, as per Dietmar Hamann.

