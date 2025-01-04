Manchester United are on the cusp of rewarding winger Amad Diallo with a massive new five-and-a-half-year deal which will see his salary climb three-fold and with Ruben Amorim also explaining why he has decided to trigger an extension for former captain Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils head to Anfield on Sunday to try and become the latest side to try and halt the incredible form of Liverpool, who went into the weekend with a formidable six-point lead and a match in hand at the top of the Premier League. While Manchester United would love to put a spanner in the works of Arne Slot’s bid to win the English league crown in his first season on Merseyside, Amorim and Co very much need something positive to cheer themselves after a wretched run of results.

One of the few things to celebrate in the Amorim era so far, though, has been the form of Amad, who almost single-handedly helped United claim a memorable 2-1 win at Manchester City last month. Indeed, under Amorim so far, the 22-year-old has featured in all 11 matches, starting eight of those and having registered seven direct goal contributions in that time.

Now with his contract due to expire at the end of the current season, Amorim has confirmed United have triggered the 12-month option on that deal, as well as agreeing to do the same for rejuvenated defender Maguire.

“Amad is near, Harry Maguire we are going to trigger our option,” Amorim told the media.

With regards Amad’s extension, it has previously been revealed that the Red Devils plan to offer him a new deal to 2030, with his salary rising from its current £30,000 a week to £90,000 – a payrise of 200%. The push to tie the youngster down comes direct from Amorim, though Amad too is keen to nail his future to Old Trafford.

It is likely that the winger’s deal will also include an additional 12-month option, potentially keeping him at Old Trafford until the player turns 29.

“I’m happy to be here,” Amad said in November. “I’m happy to play for this club, and yeah, I want to stay here for a long, long, long time to make history with this club.”

Amorim happy to rely on Harry Maguire

Maguire’s extension, meanwhile, completes a big change in fortunes for the 31-year-old, who had been stripped of the United captaincy and fallen down the pecking order under previous boss Erik ten Hag.

And despite the summer arrivals of both Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, Maguire has featured regularly under Amorim while also reclaiming the armband for Monday’s loss to Newcastle with regular captain Bruno Fernandes serving a suspension.

News of his extension confirms the exclusive report our sources told us last month that United were happy to trigger the extension in his Maguire’s contract.

Explaining how he broke the news to Maguire and how he has come to see the 64-times capped England star as a leader at Old Trafford, Amorim stated: “I spoke with him on Friday morning and I told him that he has to improve his game on the pitch.

“We need him a lot and also he has to improve as a leader, because we all know the situation that he had here. But we need him a lot at this moment, so we are going to happily trigger the option for Harry.”

Asked what had impressed him about the £80m arrival from Leicester in 2019, Amorim added: “He coped very well with his struggles. “There are moments in the career of a player that are different. And when you look at our team, we are starving for leaders on the pitch. He is a leader, he has to improve that part, he has to improve his game, so we are happy to continue with Harry.”

Amorim also indicated that he is unhappy with the leadership shown by other senior players, with the club languishing in 14th place.

“If you want to be a top, top team you have to be leaders and we have that in the dressing room,” he said. “But they have to step up. Because we have a lot of young kids also and this moment is really, really hard.

“You can look at the table but you are still Manchester United. This gap and this pressure on a big club in a really low moment is really hard to cope with, so we need the guys who are more experienced to help the others.”

Marcus Rashford linked with surprise MLS move; Arsenal chances rated

Meanwhile, unsettled United forward Marcus Rashford has found himself linked with a shock move to Major League Soccer, with Seattle Sounders discussing internally the prospect of bringing the 27-year-old to America in a deal that would have shades of Lionel Messi.

The same article also reveals United’s latest stance on his potential exit with both Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs revealing the very latest.

Despite that Rashford continues to be linked with moves across the Premier League. And while Newcastle have been touted as a possible option, reports earlier this week detailed why a move to Arsenal could yet be on the cards – but only if two sacrifices, one from Man Utd and one from the player himself – are made.

Elsewhere on the outgoings front, Juventus have reportedly formulated a plan to TWO players off Amorim’s hands as part of a double raid on Old Trafford.

