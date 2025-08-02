Fabrizio Romano reveals chances of Man Utd signing Benjamin Sesko after Newcastle bid

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Benjamin Sesko has made a decision on his future amid interest from Manchester United and Newcastle United, as RB Leipzig break their silence on the star striker.

Both Man Utd and Newcastle are keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. While Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim has realised that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee to score the goals needed to finish in the Premier League top four next season, Newcastle are looking to bring in a new number as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, with Liverpool ready to submit a new offer for the Sweden international striker after having an initial bid turned down.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd and Newcastle are both keen on RB Leipzig striker Sesko.

Man Utd and Newcastle have been in talks with RB Leipzig over a summer deal for a while now.

While the Red Devils have yet to make a formal offer for the striker, they have already presented their project to the Slovenia international.

Newcastle have also made an offer to Sesko, and, crucially, have matched RB Leipzig’s valuation of €75million (£65.4m, $87m) plus €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) in add-ons for the 22-year-old striker.

There were reports in Slovenia that Sesko has decided to accept Newcastle’s proposal, but TEAMtalk understands that it is not the case.

Reliable journalist Romano has also dismissed those suggestions, making it clear that Sesko has not made a final decision on his future yet.

The transfer guru has noted that Man Utd are ‘absolutely’ in the race for the 22-year-old and are waiting to hear from the striker before making a bid.

Romano wrote on X at 5:02pm on August 2: “Benjamin Šeško will make his final decision soon.

“Newcastle informed Leipzig last week: they’re set to match their request, same for player terms.

“Man United still there, in contact with Leipzig as well, set to bid if Šeško chooses them.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, let me repeat, once again, are still there as of today.

“Man Utd are still there, and, yes, Newcastle have sent a bid, but they are in direct contact with Leipzig since last week, so that is not the point. The point is the player because Man Utd are still there.

“And I can tell you this afternoon that also Man Utd are still in direct contact with Red Bull Leipzig.

“Also, Man Utd are absolutely in this race. So, both clubs are in the race with a different position because Newcastle financially are ready to give everything they want to make the deal happen.

“Man Utd are in a different financial position but still working on a deal. Don’t underestimate Manchester United – still there, with the player side, with the player camp, with Red Bull Leipzig, in direct contact with Leipzig as well as Newcastle.

“Financially, Newcastle are more ready. Man Utd is different, but for sure, both clubs are still in the race, so let’s follow this situation.

“But remember what makes the difference in this story is what the player wants to do, what the player decides to do, and so this is going to be the crucial point.

“Newcastle are ready to do whatver it takes to sign Sesko, but Man Utd are still in the conversation.”

Marcel Schafer breaks silence on Benjamin Sesko

Sesko did not feature for RB Leipzig in their pre-season friendly match against Atalanta on Saturday.

RB Leipzig managing director for sport, Marcel Schafer, has revealed that it was due to speculation on the striker’s future.

Schafer told Bild: “In Benji’s case, several clubs have shown concrete interest and, based on the overall situation, we have decided that he will not play today.

“But, I would like to emphasise this clearly; That does not mean that he will not play next week either.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, though, has refused to be drawn into speculation on Sesko.

The Guardian quotes Howe as saying when asked about Sesko: “We are looking for the best players that we can get.

“Whatever our target position is, we’re looking for the best. That’s the only way we’re going to get to where we want to go, which is to maximise, and it’s quality over quantity. It always has been.”

