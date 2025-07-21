Manchester United duo Ruben Amorim and Christopher Vivell, who want Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig

Manchester United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is reportedly trying to assure Ruben Amorim that Benjamin Sesko would be a good signing, while Fabrizio Romano has shared his insight into the Red Devils’ thinking behind the RB Leipzig striker and the second striker now also part of their two-man wanted list.

While Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha, youngsters Harley Emsden-James, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik, and also have a deal in place with Brentford for winger Bryan Mbeumo, Ruben Amorim remains keen on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window. The Man Utd manager has realised that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is the answer to the Red Devils’ goalscoring woes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 18 that Man Utd are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Sesko, who is nicknamed The Beast owing to his imposing 6ft 5in frame and ability to terrorise opposing defenders.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sesko’s agents have been in regular contact with Man Utd, with Leipzig open to selling the Slovenia international striker for £67.3million (€77.7m, $91m).

TBR has brought an update on Man Utd’s chase of Sesko, claiming that the Red Devils’ director of recruitment, Vivell, is personally pushing for the youngster to move to Old Trafford.

Vivell knows Sesko well from his time as technical director at RB Leipzig and is reportedly ‘stressing to Amorim that the striker does possess the maturity required to play for Manchester United’.

Man Utd manager Amorim is said to have been ‘sceptical’ about the 22-year-old striker and wants a more experienced striker in his team.

However, Vivell has now ‘eased concerns over Sesko’ by ‘backing’ Man Utd’s pursuit of the youngster.

This latest revelation comes amid after Romano dismissed speculation that United had considered moving to hijack Arsenal’s planned signing of Gyokeres and with the transfer guru also providing an update on their interest in Nicolas Jackson – the other striker now understood to have been shortlisted by the Red Devils.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd ‘internally’ discussing Sesko and Jackson

Instead, trusted journalist Romano has backed TEAMtalk and TBR’s claims that Sesko is a striker that Man Utd are considering this summer, noting the influence of Vivell behind the scenes.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you about Benjamin Sesko being one of the options for Manchester United.

“Let me clarify that it’s not the only one and that United it’s going to be important to decide together internally at the club.

“But also how much they will have available in terms of money, also based on the outgoings, as I told you Rashford is gone, but also Antony with Betis pushing, also Sancho, also Alejandro Garnacho – so there’s many things to clarify.

“Sesko is a name being considered internally, at the moment there are no negotiations with Leipzig at this stage, but remember at Manchester United in the management team but there is Christopher Vivell.

“He is a director who knows Sesko very well, he came from Red Bull Group, so knows Benjamin Sesko, so that’s why interest internally is being discussed.

“So let’s see if Man United will decide to go for Sesko or for any other option, also based on what happens with Sancho, Antony and Garnacho.”

At the same time, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims United’s striker shortlist is now just down to two names: Sesko and Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson.

Strengthening claims Jackson is a genuine target for United, Romano stated over the weekend: “Chelsea have informed Manchester United on the conditions of the deal for Nicolas Jackson.

“Manchester United still discussing their striker target internally and sales will be important.

“Chelsea are not desperate to sell the striker.”

Ramping up those claims to another level, BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella now claims United have reached out to the Chelsea frontman’s agent to set the wheels in motion over a possible move to Old Trafford.

Taking to X, Kinsella wrote: ‘Manchester United have held talks with Nicolas Jackson’s representative Ali Barat over a potential move.

‘A lot needs to happen in terms of outgoings for United but one that could happen in the right circumstances.’

And in discussing a mutually-beneficial swap, he added: ‘Worth noting Chelsea have long-term interest in Garnacho.’

Latest Man Utd news: Antony exit, Hugo Ekitike truth

Man Utd winger Antony could be playing in the Champions League next season, as a top Spanish club are now the ‘favourites’ to sign the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.

A French report has revealed why Man Utd have failed to sign Hugo Ekitike, with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker now on his way to Premier League champions Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Man Utd manager Amorim has approved the signing of a Sporting CP star, but it is not Gyokeres.

IN FOCUS: Why Man Utd want RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko