Galatasaray ready to rival Juventus for Man Utd outcast who is set to leave in January

Galatasaray are set to rival Juventus for a Manchester United star who seems more than likely to depart in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent start to the new campaign and Erik ten Hag will already have one eye on the January transfer window so that he can boost his squad.

Along with using the winter window to add to his options, Man Utd could also use it as an opportunity to offload some of their fringe players.

For example, Donny van de Beek has only played 21 minutes of football across all competitions this season and he seems to be gearing up for a January exit.

“I need to start playing games very soon – if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious,” the Dutch midfielder revealed in a recent interview.

As he doesn’t seem to be part of Ten Hag’s plans going forward, he looks set to seek a new opportunity once the transfer window opens.

Of course, Van de Beek was close to joining Real Sociedad on a season-long loan during the summer, but this move didn’t materialise in the end. Fast forward to January and the 26-year-old midfielder seemingly has a few offers on the table.

Where next for Van de Beek?

In November, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Juventus are keen on a double deal for both Jadon Sancho and Van de Beek.

The Red Devils are likely to accept a small fee for the Dutch midfielder as they will be well aware that they won’t be able to recoup the £35million they originally spent on him back in 2020.

While Juventus seem keen on striking a deal for the out-of-favour midfielder, they could face some competition to land his signature.

According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Galatasaray are also interested in signing the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

Galatasaray already have plenty of former Premier League stars in their ranks and Van de Beek would no doubt be afforded more first team opportunities with the Turkish club.

Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update of his own regarding the Man Utd midfielder as all of the current indicators point towards the exit door.

“It’s too early to say where Donny van de Beek will end up but it’s really time for him to leave Man United,” Romano revealed in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“His agents will speak to clubs in the next few weeks to see how much interest there is in their client, and there are expected to be many possibilities from in different countries… England, Spain, Italy and more.”

His contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025, although the club does have the option of extending by an extra year. Ten Hag will be hoping to use the interest from Juventus and Galatasaray to drive up his price.

