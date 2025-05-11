Manchester United are in danger of missing out on one of the best young players in the world, with a journalist revealing that he could snub a move to Old Trafford in favour of a switch to the Bundesliga.

With Man Utd’s Premier League campaign effectively over, all focus is now on the Europa League. Ruben Amorim’s side will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the prestigious European competition, with the winners qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Despite the biggest game in Man Utd’s season less than two weeks away, the Red Devils are already planning for the summer transfer window.

A striker is at the top of Amorim’s priority list, while signing a goalkeeper is also on the agenda.

Midfield will also need addressing, with Christian Eriksen out of contract at the end of the season and Casemiro having a mixed spell at Old Trafford so far.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 27 that Man Utd have taken a shine to Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

Man Utd have sent scouts this season to watch Bellingham, who has guided Sunderland to the Championship playoffs.

Just like his elder brother Jude, Jobe is a generational talent who has already played 88 matches in all competitions for Sunderland.

The England Under-21 international midfielder has won the Championship Young Player of the Year for this season and is the subject of interest from Real Madrid as well.

Bellingham is primarily an attacking or box-to-box midfielder from the number eight role, but he has also played as a striker and defensive midfielder.

The Sunderland midfielder’s attributes would make him the perfect player in Amorim’s system at Man Utd, but journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that the 19-year-old could join German club Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Bailey told TBR: “There is arguably not a club who knows more about Jobe Bellingham than Borussia Dortmund – they considered taking him when Sunderland signed him. They made the decision then to let him adapt to first-team football and that has worked brilliantly this season, there is not a more improved young player in England this season.

“Now Bellingham is ready for top-flight football, I firmly believe that, and so do a number of clubs. Young Bellingham has his choice of clubs, a host of teams are looking from Manchester United to Crystal Palace, but Dortmund could be the destination that suits them.

“The family know the club, they know they will do the right thing by him – Dortmund will be a very hard offer to turn down.”

Jobe’s elder brother, Jude, too, joined Dortmund after leaving English football before earning the big move to Madrid in 2023.

Then Man Utd head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer subsequently revealed how he, Sir Alex Ferguson, Bryan Robson and Eric Cantona all tried to convince Jude Bellingham to move to Old Trafford.

That strategy failed, and it now seems that Jobe Bellingham, too, will snub a potential move to Man Utd.

What Jobe Bellingham has said about his future

Just like Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham, Jobe is very mature despite being just 19 years old.

In March, the Sunderland midfielder was asked about his future plans, and his response was telling.

Bellingham told The Northern Echo: “I’ve been given the chance by coaches and managers that thankfully I’ve got and have had here, and when I was younger at Birmingham.

“There’s been a lot of failure along the way, but exposure to those experiences has been massive.

“You get some success and sometimes you don’t, but you learn, and it’s important that you do learn and you do review these experiences. It’s great learning, and it really helps you develop.

“I think because of the way I am, I’ve used it to boost myself and try to keep going and get better and better.

“That’s where I think I’ve done quite well in improving from last season and the season before that, and hopefully onto next season as well.

“I want to keep on improving, and I think that’s the most important thing because you can have all the talent in the world, but it’s about, ‘Can you go again? Can you keep going and get better and better?’ That’s something that I pride myself on and something that I want to keep doing.”

