Kylian Mbappe needs to join a Premier League giant such as Manchester United as Real Madrid already have Vinicius Junior available in his favoured position, according to a French football expert.

Mbappe flirted with a move to Real Madrid for several years before finally joining the club on a free transfer over the summer. The world-class forward ran down his Paris Saint-Germain contract before signing a five-year deal with Madrid which included a stunning €150million (£125.2m / $157.2m) signing-on bonus.

Mbappe has registered nine goals and two assists in 17 appearances for Madrid so far. While that is a decent record, he has yet to hit the heights many Madrid fans expected of him.

One issue is that the France captain likes to play at left wing, but he is having to mould himself into a centre-forward as Madrid already have Vinicius Junior in the team.

French journalist Cyril Linette, the former CEO of L’Equipe, has now weighed in on Mbappe’s situation.

Linette has explained why Mbappe should consider a blockbuster transfer to Man Utd as he cannot understand the switch to Madrid.

“I’m not saying that Mbappe is heading towards failure but he is joining a club where, in his position, there is a player at least as good as he is. It makes no sense,” Linette told RMC Sport.

“He will have spent his whole career playing at clubs where there is a left winger at least as good as him, with Neymar at PSG and Vinicius Jr at Real.

“He could have gone to England… tried to get Manchester United going again, for example. There, he could have played in his position and could have written a great story.

“I don’t see what exceptional things he can achieve at Real, who have already done everything without him.”

Mbappe struggling after dream move

The attraction of Madrid is obvious, as Mbappe has always idolised the club and wanted to emulate his hero Cristiano Ronaldo by starring at the Bernabeu.

Plus, playing for Madrid gives the 25-year-old the best chance of winning major honours such as the Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

However, Linette does raise some good points. It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will ever be as effective for Madrid as he was at PSG.

Mbappe loves cutting inside from the left flank but there is no such space available for him as Vinicius is world-class in his own right.

Mbappe will always be compared to Ronaldo and it will be hard to match the Portuguese star’s legacy at Madrid.

Los Blancos won three Champions Leagues in a row while Ronaldo was at the club. Madrid have also lifted six out of the last 11 UCL titles, which raises the bar significantly for Mbappe’s time in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe could have been given a concrete opportunity to join United if the Qataris had beaten Sir Jim Ratcliffe to purchasing a stake in the Old Trafford club.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk in October that the Qataris who bid for United had plans to make Mbappe the best-paid player in English football history, while also launching a move for ex-Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Man Utd latest: Exciting Wolves link; Amorim sent warning

Meanwhile, a report has revealed United are ‘monitoring’ in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha.

The forward has registered seven goals and three assists in 13 league games this term, sparking interest from United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Cunha has previously admitted it is an ‘honour’ to be a target for a huge club such as United.

While Cunha could arrive at Old Trafford at some stage in the near future, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s United futures are in doubt.

Alan Shearer has warned new United boss Ruben Amorim it will be ‘nigh on impossible’ to get the midfield pair to shine in his 3-4-2-1 system.

