Manchester United are ready to firmly launch themselves back into the race to sign Benjamin Sesko after director of recruitment Christopher Vivell gave the deal his personal green light – but the Red Devils will need to fight off competition from a Premier League rival who are also now in talks over his signing from RB Leipzig.

The 6ft 5in striker beast has enjoyed something of a meteoric rise since first emerging as a player of real potential with RB Salzburg. Since the move to sister club RB Leipzig two summers ago, Sesko has plundered a pretty impressive 39 goals in 87 appearances, with a further eight assists giving him a G/A every 1.81 times he has appeared for the Bundesliga side.

Now, with a clause presenting him with an opportunity to move on this summer, several big spending Premier League sides have been exploring moves for his signature.

According to Bild, Manchester United are now ‘particularly interested’ in signing Sesko and have now ramped up their quest to land him in the wake of their disappointment at missing out on Liam Delap. That’s after the agent of the departing Ipswich striker informed his plethora of suitors that the England Under-21s man had decided to join Chelsea this summer.

And with United having considered their next move carefully, Bild reports that United have now earmarked the Slovenia international as a potential reinforcement up front.

The quest to bring the 6ft 5in striker – nicknamed The Beast owing to his imposing frame and ability to terrorise opposing defenders – is being sanctioned by director of recruitment, Vivell.

And the German source claims the United chief has personally endorsed the signing of the 21-year-old this summer after making several personal checks on the player’s progress, and having most recently taken in Leipzig’s 3-2 win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga just a few weeks ago.

However, any move for Sesko will be far from easy, with two fairly substantial hurdles standing in their way of a deal.

Man Utd must battle Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko deal

The main issue for United is the fee Sesko will cost.

The clause in his deal allows him to leave the Red Bull Arena for a fee of around €80m (£67.3m, $90.8m) this summer – a hefty sum and more so considering United’s interest in landing Delap for £30m.

Meeting such a fee will be a tall order for United to meet, especially since they have already committed to a £62.5m outlay for Matheus Cunha and are also weighing up a possible move for the £60m-rated Bryan Mbeumo.

And with the club likely to need major sales before sanctioning further deals after Wolves’ talisman Cunha, the Red Devils may be forced to choose between transfer targets this summer and prioritise which order in which to pursue them.

Of course, any delays in negotiations could also open the door for rival sides to beat them to punch. And just as Newcastle United are also keen on Mbeumo, Arsenal too are also barging their way to the queue to sign Sesko.

Indeed, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners have now opened talks over the signing of Sesko and with the Slovenian now emerging as their priority striker signing over their other reported target, Viktor Gyokeres.

Writing on X, Plettenberg wrote: ‘Exclusive! Negotiations between RB Leipzig and Arsenal regarding Benjamin Sesko have begun! A few days ago, there was already a meeting between the executives Marcel Schafer and Andrea Berta in London.

‘It remains unclear whether Arsenal are able to afford the full package. Discussions are currently ongoing about a possible payment structure. The release clause is set at over €80million. Victor Gyokeres is still high on the list. The current focus is on Sesko.’

Man Utd transfer latest: Bruno Fernandes wants to quit; Ten Hag target double raid

Meanwhile, United have reason to fear a substantial amount of those funds could be raised by the exit of talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes.

Now, despite insisting an exit from United would be driven by the club and not himself, it’s now reported that the 30-year-old is giving ‘serious’ consideration to securing a money-spinning switch to Al-Hilal that will smash transfer records.

United could also raise funds by selling off more unwanted players and reports in Germany claim former boss Erik ten Hag, due to take charge of Bayer Leverkusen after the exit of Xabi Alonso, wants to reunite with two United stars as part of a glitzy triple deal and with the Bundesliga side set to land a windfall by the sale of Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.

As far as possible replacements go, United are reported to have contacted Athletic Club to inform them of their plans to meet the exit clause in the contract of Oihan Sancet this summer, after claims in the Spanish media that he is the man the Red Devils are ready to focus on should they lose their inspirational captain.

Benjamin Sesko: The goalscoring machine that Man Utd need?