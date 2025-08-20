Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, who wants to sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa

Ruben Amorim has failed to convince Manchester United to go big for Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, according to a journalist, as Wayne Rooney names the superstar goalkeeper that the Red Devils have to bid for.

Man Utd have signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer to overhaul Amorim’s attacking unit, with the Red Devils now focusing on securing the services of a new goalkeeper and a new midfielder before the window closes on September 1.

Andre Onana, who is injured at the moment, has not been very convincing since his move from Inter Milan in 2023, while his back-up, Altay Bayındır, failed to impress against Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend and was bullied for the Gunners’ goal from a corner.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd will bid for Senne Lammens of Royal Antwerp.

While Lammens is now Man Utd’s number one alternative to Martinez, the Red Devils could have been able to sign the former Arsenal star had they been willing to meet Villa’s demands.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 25 that Man Utd were keen on a summer deal for Martinez.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that the Argentina international goalkeeper himself was willing to move to Old Trafford, with Villa looking for £40million (€46.3m, $54m) to sell him.

TEAMtalk revealed on July 23 that Man Utd got in touch with Villa over a loan deal for Martinez, with the Red Devils also willing to send winger Alejandro Garnacho to Villa Park in a part-exchange deal.

The Villans rejected it, with well-known and well-connected Argentine journalist Gaston Edul now revealing what Man Utd said to Amorim after the manager urged them to make a bid for Martinez.

Gaston Edul said on 412 – El Programa Del Fútbol: “The deal was very close (Emi Martinez to Manchester United).

“The coaching staff, especially Amorim, wanted him and Martinez knew that Amorim wanted him.

“Amorim could not convince the United board that it was important to spend on a good goalkeeper.

“Well, they told him that Onana was there and said, ‘OK, we’ll do you a favour and try,’ and they offered a loan.

“Aston Villa made it clear under what conditions he would let him go for a sale.”

Man Utd urged to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is available for a transfer this summer.

The Italy international, who won the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season, has already announced that he will leave the defending Ligue 1 champions.

There is speculation that Man City have agreed on personal terms with Donnarumma, with Man Utd having stepped aside.

Despite the Red Devils being on the hunt for a new goalkeeper, journalist Ben Jacobs has said on X that ‘Manchester United are not in for Gianluigi Donnarumma’.

Former Man Utd forward Wayne Rooney, though, believes that the Red Devils simply have to try to sign Donnarumma.

When asked on The Wayne Rooney Show on BBC Sport if Man Utd should sign a new goalkeeper: “Yeah, I think it has to be.

“I go back to when we [United] had Roy Carroll and Tim Howard in goal. I don’t think there was 100% trust from the defenders in front of the two goalkeepers.

“But the minute [Edwin] Van der Sar comes in and calms everything down, the defenders trust him a lot more.

“[Andre] Onana’s come in, he’s a fantastic keeper, but he certainly didn’t fill us with confidence last season.

“Donnarumma is 26, he’s one of the best keepers in the world, it’d be crazy if Man United don’t go for him. I don’t think he’s a risk.”

