Marcus Rashford makes Barcelona decision as Arsenal eye Man Utd outcast

Marcus Rashford remains determined to continue his spell with Barcelona and play under manager Hansi Flick, despite uncertainty over his long-term future at Manchester United, TEAMtalk understands.

Rashford made the switch to Barcelona from Man Utd last summer on a season-long loan, with a purchase option set at €30million (£26m, $35.2m).

However, as we revealed as far back as December 2025, Barcelona’s preference has long been to extend that temporary arrangement for Rashford rather than trigger a permanent deal immediately.

Sources indicate that the Catalan club are keen to secure Rashford on another loan for the 2026/27 campaign, before pursuing a full transfer in summer 2027 – when he would have just 12 months remaining on his Man Utd contract, potentially lowering the overall cost.

Man Utd have been aware of this strategy from Barcelona for some time.

Rashford’s performances over 46 matches in all competitions – in which he has scored 13 goals and given 14 assists – have reinforced Barcelona’s desire to keep him, but have not shifted their financial approach.

Barcelona are continuing to pursue leading targets, Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, but have so far struggled to finalise agreements for either.

That ongoing uncertainty underlines why committing to a significant immediate outlay for Rashford remains a challenge, reinforcing their preference for a more flexible loan structure.

From the player’s side, there is a clear willingness to remain in Spain. Rashford is understood to be settled at Barcelona and keen to continue working under manager Flick, aligning himself with the club’s long-term vision.

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Man Utd stance on Marcus Rashford future

At Old Trafford, the stance is more definitive. Man Utd insiders believe that Rashford’s chapter with the club is effectively over, even if a clean break has yet to be finalised.

Ideally, Man Utd would prefer a permanent sale this summer, but there is also a financial reality to consider – namely, the reluctance to reintegrate a salary package understood to be close to £325,000 per week back onto their books.

For their part, Man Utd are more than open to him heading elsewhere, and the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been keeping tabs on the situation – with both in the market to bolster their left-sided attacking options.

Barcelona’s well-documented financial constraints further complicate matters, making another loan the most viable solution in the short term.

As it stands, sources with knowledge of the situation expect a compromise to be reached. While negotiations are ongoing, the most likely outcome remains a renewed loan agreement this summer, keeping Rashford in Catalonia and delaying any permanent resolution until 2027.

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