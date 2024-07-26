David Ornstein insists Manchester United have a chance of landing Denzel Dumfries this summer with Aaron Wan-Bissaka now ‘favouring’ a switch to Inter Milan, while Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the Red Devils interest in another deal for a Barcelona defender.

The Red Devils are looking to rebuild their squad this summer after an unacceptable season last time out, with minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemingly of the mindset that even a brilliant FA Cup final win over Manchester City could not paper over the cracks. Indeed, having finished eighth in the Premier League and after witnessing Manchester United embarrassing themselves in the Champions League, wholesale changes at Manchester United are very much the order of the day.

With a crack backroom team now in place, Ratcliffe, alongside recently-appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth, wants to transform the playing squad and TEAMtalk has learned the club hope to make at least four and as many as seven new signings this summer.

And having brought in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro already for a combined £88.7m, work is now very much underway at adding more names to their squad.

While another centre-half and a new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo are top priorities, it has revealed this week that efforts to sign a new rigth-back are also bubbling to the surface.

However, it appears one name near the top of ther list – Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui – is instead closing in on a move to West Ham United, with the Hammers having agreed on an initial €16m (£13.5m) for the 26-year-old, with a potential further €3.5m (£3m) in add-ons.

Ornstein reveals latest on Man Utd, Inter Milan swap deal

With West Ham themselves holding talks for United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, coupled with United’s need to bring in a replacement of their own, a new solution looks to have presented itself in the form of a swap deal for Inter’s Dumfries.

Both Dumfries and Wan-Bissaka have under a year left on their respective deals and the opportunity to move on this summer is a very real prospect for both players.

As a result, United were reported on Thursday to have instigated a potential swap deal between the players.

Providing an update on the saga – and why West Ham look favourites to land Mazraoui, trusted journalist Ornstein stated that the Hammers ‘have club and player agreements for the Morocco international in place, with the proposed transfer advanced but not yet done,’.

He also notes that any deal to Man Utd ‘would require Aaron Wan-Bissaka to depart’.

And with the former Crystal Palace right-back now rejecting a move to West Ham, instead ‘favouring a move’ to Inter Milan, the Athletic journalist has added another key update on a possible swap, noting: ‘An idea that would see Wan-Bissaka go to Inter and Denzel Dumfries join Manchester United is being discussed by intermediaries, although that possible switch is not advanced as things stand.’

United have been keen on Dumfries from the moment manager Erik ten Hag arrived two summers ago and a move for the Netherlands star now, with less than a year left on his deal, would make perfect sense from United’s point of view.

Man Utd transfers: Romano on links for Tottenham and Barcelona stars

United also ideally would like to sign a new left-back this summer after suffering badly there last season. Luke Shaw featured just 15 times in all competitions while Tyrell Malacia missed the entire campaign through injury.

As a result, United have found themselves linked with Barcelona’s former Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso once again, while Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon is another player back on their radar.

Providing an update, Romano wrote for Caught Offside: “I’ve been saying for several months now that Manchester United want to sign a new left-back – Tyrell Malacia is back now but still not fit, while Luke Shaw has often had problems with injuries, so Man United still need some more cover there and there have been rumours about Marcos Alonso, the former Chelsea player who is available on a free after leaving Barcelona.

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, but I’m told that, as of today, Alonso’s camp has not received any approach from Manchester United. As of today, there are no talks or negotiations, but of course let’s see what happens because we know things can happen quickly with free agents as you can close the deal in one day because you don’t need to negotiate club-to-club.

“Sergio Reguilon spent the first half of last season on loan at Man United, but as of today I’m told there is nothing advanced between Tottenham and United over Reguilon returning to Old Trafford. But in general, Reguilon was very happy at United, so if they came back for him he’d be very keen on the move – he loved his short time at the club, he was very happy with the club and the tactical ideas, but again, as of now there have been no contacts over this move.

“So, United will look at left-backs, even if for now the priority is on different positions, but once they decide what left-back they want, I will let you know.”