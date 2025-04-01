Manchester United are considering a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, TEAMtalk understands, but it will take a big fee to land him and they face competition.

The Red Devils have an extensive list of targets for the summer window, with Director of Recruitment Christopher Vivell and Technical Director Jason Wilcox taking a data-led approach in identifying suitable players.

Man Utd are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position, so may need to sell players before any big-money signings are made.

TEAMtalk understands that Crystal Palace playmaker Eze has been highlighted by recruiters at Man Utd and they are considering him as a potential option for the summer.

Sources state that Amorim is an admirer of Eze and believes he would fit into the team well, playing as one of the no. 10s in his side.

As previously reported, it will take a starting bid of £60m for Palace to consider selling Eze this summer, but there is a belief that the England international is ready to take the next step in his career.

Man Utd will face competition for Eze, however, with Tottenham long-term admirers of the 26-year-old. Spurs are keeping a close eye on his situation, but want to sort out their managerial situation before making any final decision, with Ange Postecoglou under pressure.

Man Utd keen on TWO Crystal Palace stars

Palace’s £60m price tag for Eze is a potential roadblock for Man Utd. The Eagles are also not keen to lose too many players this season as they look to build on a successful campaign under Oliver Glasner.

As we exclusively revealed, four of Palace’s key players are being targeted by top sides – Eze, Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Interestingly, sources have confirmed that Man Utd have looked at Palace striker Mateta, although they state the interest is “light and not too serious.”

Amorim wants Man Utd to sign a new striker this summer, who can compete with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and Mateta is one of several players on the shortlist.

Mateta has had a fantastic season but Eze is undoubtedly a top player too. He can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, and has notched six goals and nine assists in 31 games across all competitions this season.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise to see Man Utd and Tottenham both very keen on Eze. Whether either club will match his £60m valuation still remains to be seen.

The Red Devils are also looking at full backs and are huge fans of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong but face a huge battle to land him as there is major interest in his signature.

