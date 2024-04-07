Arsenal set to lose experienced star to Barcelona; Key Leicester player also eyed as part of double Catalan swoop

Barcelona are keen to bolster their midfield options and Arsenal star Jorginho is among their top targets, along with Leicester man Wilfred Ndidi.

The Catalans’ financial issues mean that they will have very little funds to spend this summer unless they part ways with several players.

Everton star Amadou Onana is Barcelona’s top midfield target but given his £80m price tag, he is likely to be out of reach for them.

The LaLiga giants will likely look to bring in players on free transfers this summer as they have done in previous windows, with Ilkay Gundogan being one recent example.

Jorginho’s Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of this season and reports suggest that Mikel Arteta has decided against extending his deal.

As a result, the Italian international has ‘offered himself to Barcelona’ and they are very interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

Jorginho, 32, has played a big role in Arsenal’s success this season – making 31 appearances in all competitions – but it seems his time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Barcelona plot moves for Arsenal and Leicester stars

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will look to bring in both Jorginho and Ndidi on free transfers this summer.

Jorginho has plenty of experience at the very highest level and as mentioned, would be open to a switch to the Camp Nou.

Ndidi, on the other hand, has been vital in Leicester’s push for promotion back into the Premier League.

The 27-year-old centre-mid has made 30 appearances this term, scoring four goals and making six assists in the process.

There’s no doubt that Ndidi has the quality to play at a higher level than the Championship and if the Foxes miss out on promotion, he looks set to leave on a free transfer.

Enzo Maresca’s side currently sit one point clear at the top of the Championship table and have played one game less than their closest rivals Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

There is a chance that Ndidi could still leave even if Leicester are promoted, too.

Along with Barcelona, Galatasaray are keeping close tabs on the Nigeria international’s situation.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton would also be one of the clubs interested in signing Ndidi should they be forced into selling Onana this summer.

