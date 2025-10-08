Man Utd get ‘serious’ for spectacular free agent signing after partial agreement struck

Man Utd are getting serious for Dayot Upamecano

Manchester United are ‘serious’ about signing a potential free agent who’d slot straight into their starting XI, though competition is predictably fierce.

If one thing is crystal clear in the murky reign of Ruben Amorim so far, it’s he’ll live or die by his 3-4-2-1 formation. The Portuguese has come under pressure to tweak his system but true to his word, he is not for changing.

Amorim is willing to trial different players in different positions, such as the versatile Amad Diallo, but the 3-4-2-1 will remain so long as the 40-year-old remains at the helm.

That formation obviously features three centre-halves and thus the need to boast excellent strength in depth at the heart of defence is greater at Man Utd than most of their rivals.

And according to the latest from German outlet BILD, Man Utd are thrusting themselves to the front of the queue for Dayot Upamecano.

The France international, 26, is out of contract next summer. Bayern Munich are frantically attempting to tie Upamecano down to fresh terms and they have made some progress.

BILD’s Christian Falk reported on October 6 that ‘an important step forward has already been taken in negotiations, as both sides have now appeared to reach an agreement on the base salary.’

However, the report stressed there’s plenty of work left to do, with the size of the sign-on fee a sticking point.

A subsequent update from BILD has suggested Bayern’s partial agreement with Upamecano may NOT lead to a full breakthrough.

The report began: ‘FC Bayern would like to extend Dayot Upamecano’s contract, which expires in the summer of 2026. However, talks between the two sides are currently proving difficult.’

Real Madrid and Liverpool are known to be circling over Upamecano. Liverpool’s interest stems from growing fears they might miss out of Marc Guehi for a second time.

BILD acknowledged both clubs’ interest in Upamecano but were keen to stress Man Utd could have the final say.

The report declared the Red Devils are ‘showing serious interest’ in luring Upamecano to Old Trafford.

Do Man Utd need Dayot Upamecano?

Man Utd’s centre-back options at present consist of Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and young pair, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson. Luke Shaw can and often has been deployed on the left side of the back three this season.

Signing Upamecano will obviously hinge on the Frenchman NOT penning fresh terms at Bayern. However, it may also be affected by what happens with Harry Maguire.

The veteran defender is one of very few leaders in United’s dressing room and while he’s not been a regular starter this term, he is valued by Amorim and his coaching staff.

Maguire’s existing deal expires at the end of the current campaign. There is no option to extend by 12 months after that option was triggered at the start of 2025 to cover the 2025/26 campaign.

According to The Sun, Man Utd want Maguire to sign a new deal but on one condition – he accepts a pay-cut.

The 32-year-old pockets £190,000-a-week at present and if unwilling to accept a reduction in salary, an exit could be on the cards.

In that scenario, Man Utd’s need and want to sign Upamecano would greatly increase.

