Celtic exclusive: Rodgers buzzing as Hoops agree transfer for ‘flourishing’ star who could replace key player

Paulo Bernardo is on his way back to Celtic

After enjoying a successful loan spell at Celtic Park last season, TEAMtalk understands that a permanent deal for Paulo Bernardo has been fully completed.

The 22-year-old Portuguese midfielder joined the Benfica academy back in 2010 and he made his professional debut for the club in 2021.

After racking up 26 senior appearances for the Portuguese giants, he spent last season on loan with Celtic where he won the league and Scottish Cup.

He made a total of 33 appearances for the club across all competitions and he chipped in with four goals and three assists from midfield.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that all of the paperwork was signed off between Benfica and Celtic last night ahead of Bernardo’s £3.5m move to Celtic Park.

The midfielder is set to have his medical in the coming days before the transfer will be officially announced by the club.

It’s understood that Bernardo himself is buzzing to join Celtic on a permanent basis after enjoying his loan spell at the club last season.

A deal of around £3.5m should also represent good value for Celtic, given Bernardo’s age and potential sell-on value in the future.

Brendan Rodgers is happy with Bernardo’s progress

Rodgers will certainly be pleased to get this deal over the line as the Celtic boss was impressed by how Bernardo adapted over the course of the season.

“I’m delighted with the emergence of Paulo. There is an agreement with the club, an option for us to activate that if we want to do it,” Rodgers told reporters.

“He came in and gradually he has learnt the principles of our play. Leading into the Rangers game last month I knew he was going to start and we wanted to give him a run of matches. He’s been fantastic.

“And he has got an old head on young shoulders. He’s a top professional. I can see him emerging and growing now as a person, feeling more confident amongst the players.

“He now has real clarity in how we play and how we work – and you see his game flourishing. He’s been excellent and I expect him to get better.”

Is Bernardo a replacement for Matt O’Riley?

While Celtic will be pleased to strike a deal for Bernardo, the club faces a nervous wait to learn the fate of O’Riley this summer.

The Celtic star is coming off the back of a sublime season and plenty of clubs from around Europe have expressed an interest in the 23-year-old midfielder.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that O’Riley has his admirers in the Premier League, although Atalanta are currently the big favourites to sign him as they are pushing hard for his signature.

The Italian club have seen bids of around £16m rejected by Celtic, with the Scottish side said to be holding out for a fee of around £26m.

Liverpool have also been linked with the 23-year-old, although they are yet to submit an official proposal for the Denmark international.

While Bernardo perhaps isn’t at the same level as O’Riley just yet, it’s thought that the Portuguese midfielder could be a long-term replacement for him, if the Danish star does leave this summer.

