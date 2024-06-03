Jose Mourinho: Pep Guardiola is ‘laughing’ at Man Utd but Tottenham are ‘amazing’

Former Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho was on punditry duty for the Champions League final on Saturday night.

The tie saw another of his former teams – Real Madrid – lift the trophy for the seventh time in the last seven seasons, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Mourinho was asked his thoughts on Manchester City’s Premier League-winning season, and whether any team could beat them to the title.

Man Utd were way off the pace this term, ultimately finishing eighth in the table – their lowest since 1990. They did, however, beat the Cityzens in the FA Cup final.

There is still great uncertainty at Old Trafford, with the future of manager Erik ten Hag in doubt as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to take the club into a new era.

The chaos behind the scenes plays into Man City‘s hands for the upcoming campaign, and Mourinho believes that Pep Guardiola won’t be able to believe his luck.

Asked for his opinion on Man Utd, Mourinho said: “A little improvement but more of the same I think in this moment Pep [Guardiola] laughs at the mess at other clubs.”

Jose Mourinho: ‘Chelsea… I really don’t know’

Mourinho was also asked about Chelsea and Tottenham and was particularly critical of the Blues’ decision to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

“I have no idea [why Pochettino has gone]. Chelsea… I really don’t know.

“Tottenham I have an idea, this is Tottenham, always fighting to be fourth, which would be amazing between fourth, fifth, sixth, next season the Europa League, of course they can win it.

“They look [to have] stability, they are investing more, amazing club, amazing facilities, such a beautiful stadium, you can feel it.”

Mourinho seems to think that Tottenham are the only one of his previous teams that have a chance of competing with Man City, and that certainly makes sense given what’s happened this season.

Spurs ultimately missed out on their goal of Champions League qualification but seem to be going in the right direction under Ange Postecoglou.

The Aussie coach will hope to bolster his squad in the coming months, with a new midfielder, centre-back and striker being eyed.

As for Mourinho, he is set to undertake his next managerial challenge with Fenerbahce, with his appointment at the Turkish club now officially confirmed.