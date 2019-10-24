Manchester United should consider a move to sign Mesut Ozil in January after Paul Scholes expressed shock at the player’s ongoing exclusion by Unai Emery at Arsenal.

The playmaker has endured a highly-frustrating season at Emirates Stadium so far – and is clearly not rated by Emery who has frozen the player out of his plans.

Ozil has only played two matches this season under Emery with his only Premier League appearance of the campaign coming last month during the 2-2 draw at Watford.

And the player’s frustrations continued on Thursday when he was again left out of the squad, this time for the Europa League clash against Vitoria Guimares at Emirates Stadium.

Speculation has strongly linked Ozil with a move to Turkey, with Fenerbahce said to have held talks over a January loan deal, while he was also mentioned as a possible target for both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

But Scholes – speaking in the BT Sport studio – reckons he’s a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider signing for United in January.

“I can’t understand it (Ozil’s omission),” Scholes said. “I think he’s a player who can link a team together. He’s got great quality, he’s shown that in his career.

“He could be an answer short-term.

“I don’t know, I think that would be up to him, whether he wants to take a look.

“I probably can’t (see it happening). I just think, short term, he’s the sort of player United could do with.”

Ahead of the game, Robin van Persie said of the Ozil situation on BT Sport: “It’s a shame, he’s one of their best players.

"We have to trust in what Ole is doing, he's right at the start of a rebuild." "It's not his team yet. He needs time."@Persie_Official and Paul Scholes are keeping the faith despite Man Utd's rough start to the season 🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/HAMnseiCdx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2019

“He’s really good but something is not quite right at the moment with him and the coach so hopefully that gets solved for Arsenal.”

Martin Keown added: “There is no doubt about his ability, it’s the work ethic, it must be. Can he find a why to play him?

“I don’t think he’s as committed as I would like to see him, and I think there is evidence, there is hard evidence.”

Ozil recently addressed his lack of game time at Arsenal and insisted he wants to remain loyal to the Gunners.

