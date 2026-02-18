Real Madrid could be in danger from Manchester United

Real Madrid are currently facing threat from Manchester United for a thriving forward, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed he is “shocked and saddened” by an event involving Los Blancos.

Real remain the dominant force in Spanish football at the moment. They’re two points ahead of rivals Barcelona in top spot, and haven’t lost in the league since December 7.

Their quality is such that they’ve been able to let one of their most promising assets leave on loan.

Brazilian forward Endrick hadn’t played more than 100 minutes for Real by January, and was loaned out to Lyon as a result.

Real risk United danger

Endrick is expected to be welcomed back to the Bernabeu in the summer, but according to a report in Spain, Manchester United don’t feel that will be the case.

Indeed, it’s suggested they are leading the race for Endrick, ahead of multiple Premier League and European suitors.

They are said to feel he’ll be open to a permanent exit due to his previous struggles at Real.

United see that as a ‘unique market opportunity’ and therefore are believed to be pushing hard against some of Europe’s elite.

Infantino ‘shocked and saddened’ at Real game

Meanwhile, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has given his response to accusations of racism made by Vinicius Junior against Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

He said: “I was shocked and saddened to see the incident of alleged racism towards Vinícius Júnior in the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid CF.

“There is absolutely no room for racism in our sport and in society. We need all the relevant stakeholders to take action and hold those responsible to account.”

Mourinho slammed for reaction

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho seemed to suggest that Vinicius had incited the alleged incident, stating: “A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always.”

Former Real man Clarence Seedorf has hit out at that reaction.

He said: “I think he is still emotional. I think he made a big mistake today to justify racial abuse.

“He’s saying it’s OK, when Vinicius provokes you, to be racist, and I think that is very wrong.

“We should never, ever justify racial abuse. Vinicius has had enough of that unjustified behaviour from people. I know Mourinho by heart would agree with me but he expressed himself a bit unfortunately, I believe.”

