One of Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United will be relegated from the Premier League

Alan Shearer believes West Ham United will join Wolves and Burnley in the Championship next season, having explained in great detail why he thinks Tottenham Hotspur will survive, though Monday’s opponents, Leeds United – now safe themselves – have a very big say on the pair’s destination.

The two sides have battled against the drop for much of the season; West Ham have been down there from virtually matchday one, while an abysmal run of form from Tottenham since the turn of the year has dramatically sucked them right into the mix.

But with Spurs winning their last two at just the right time, they have a grand opportunity to pull four points clear of the Hammers, stuck in 18th after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, when Roberto De Zerbi’s men take on Leeds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now Shearer has explained why he thinks Spurs will have enough about them to stay up, hailing the arrival of De Zerbi as inspired and pinpointing that as the moment in the season when everything changed.

Speaking to Chris Cowlin, Shearer said: “Leeds are going to play a huge part in who gets relegated, because they play both Spurs and West Ham.

“It’s fascinating, but I think with what I saw from Spurs last week, they may just have enough now to stay up.

“And I guess with the energy that they showed the other day, I think they’ll have enough to beat Leeds at home. Spurs to win.”

With Spurs long over the struggles endured under Igor Tudor, Shearer added: “Roberto De Zerbi has got a shift out of those players, and you didn’t see any of that six or seven weeks ago.

“It looks like a brilliant move now to bring De Zerbi in when they did, that’s the reason why they did it then, it was to get something different out of the players that they had not been showing, and it looks as if he’s getting that difference now, which they’ve not had for large parts of this season, or for any of the season.”

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Tottenham to stay up? Leeds cannot be underestimated on Monday night

Shearer’s comments go hand in hand with what several pundits were saying about the club, with many now backing them to stay up.

Indeed, it was only a few weeks ago when the likes of Jamie Carragher were predicting Spurs would not win another game, with the Sky Sports man pondering whether they would even see off already demoted Wolves.

But Joao Palhinha’s winner at Molineux that day seems to have stirred something within Tottenham.

Momentum is obviously a huge thing in football and, with seven points from their last three games, they will go into Monday’s clash with Leeds full of confidence.

However, Leeds are not a side to be underestimated and Daniel Farke’s side, now safe themselves after a strong run of form over the second half of the season, will be looking to push on up the table themselves.

Indeed, they can climb to 14th with a win on Monday night and put themselves within striking distance of a top-half finish.

Going into the match, Farke’s side are unbeaten in five Premier League games and have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 away games in the competition, meaning they simply roll over and have their bellies tickled by their hosts.

In fact, arriving at N17 with the pressure off could well suit Leeds United, and they can play with the freedom of knowing their Premier League status is already safe.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has detailed De Zerbi’s tactical masterplan that has managed to turn the club’s fortunes around as they prepare for Monday’s crucial game.

Over at West Ham, the Hammers know that relegation will see their very best players plucked away, and one of those attracting plenty of attention could well end up signing for Manchester United amid claims that the Red Devils are ready to ‘intensify’ their efforts to sign the star who dreams of a Bruno Fernandes link-up.

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