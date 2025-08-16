‘Terrific’ star says ‘YES’ to Tottenham and ‘ready’ to ‘join’ but ‘conflict looming’

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on personal terms with Eberechi Eze, according to a reliable source, with Fabrizio Romano also revealing that the Crystal Palace star has said yes to a move to Spurs, as Savinho makes a poignant point about his Manchester City future on Instagram.

With Son Heung-min having left for Los Angeles FC and James Maddison to miss the majority of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Tottenham are on the hunt for attacking players. With Spurs aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and also featuring in the Champions League after winning the Europa League last season, manager Thomas Frank and chairman Daniel Levy have made bringing in winger/attacking midfielder a top priority.

Eze is Tottenham’s target, with the Palace playmaker having established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

Described as “terrific” and “a top player” by former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre in Hajper, Eze scored 14 goals and gave 11 assists in 43 appearances for Palace last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Tottenham are keen on signing Eze and are willing to pay Palace £55m (€64m, $74.6m) for him.

Palace, though, want £68million (€79m, $92m) for the 27-year-old, but following the latest revelations from journalists Sacha Tavolieri and Fabrizio Romano, last season’s FA Cup winners could struggle to keep hold of Eze.

While Tavolieri has reported that Eze has agreed on personal terms with Tottenham, Romano claims that the England international has already informed Palace that he wants to join the north London club.

Tavolieri wrote on X at 11:22am on August 16: “EXCL – Eberechi Eze pushing to join Tottenham! He agreed on personal terms with Spurs & wants to leave Crystal Palace.

“Eze expected to be left out of the squad against Chelsea this Sunday. Eze wants to leave #CPFC. Conflict looming…

“Palace already in talks for his replacement. Wait&See… #mercato #THFC”

Romano wrote on X at 1:11pm on August 16: “Eberechi Eze has informed Crystal Palace earlier this weeks about his desire to join Tottenham.

“Talks progressing as Eze already said yes to Spurs project, ready to make his move this month.

“Nothing done yet but Eze hopes for #THFC move asap.”

Savinho posts controversial IG post amid Tottenham interest

Alongside Eze, Tottenham are keen on signing Savinho from Man City before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Tottenham have had two bids for Savinho already turned down, the latest one being €70m (£60.3m) $81.8m), according to GE Globo, although journalist Ben Jacobs has reported on X that ‘club sources on both sides deny Spurs’ latest offer was as high as €70m’, adding: ‘ Talks ongoing. One formal bid of close to €50m already rejected’.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday that Savinho is injured and will not play for a few weeks.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager also said that he wants the 21-year-odl winger to stay at the Etihad Stadium for “many years”.

However, the Brazil international has made an intriguing post on Instagram ahead of the Premier League game between Wolves and Man City at Molineux on Saturday that suggests that he is fit and ready to play.

Savinho has posted a photo of himself in a gym, with journalist Romano noting that Tottenham are ‘in active talks’ for the 21-year-old.

🚨🇧🇷 Savinho on Instagram… as Pep Guardiola said he’s injured and not available for Wolves game today. Tottenham remain in active talks for Savinho as top target in separate deal from Eberechi Eze. pic.twitter.com/NeEn0HPraK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2025

