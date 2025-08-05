Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a bid for the perfect Son Heung-min replacement and beat Liverpool to his signature, according to a report in the Spanish media, as sources tell TEAMtalk whether Spurs’ offer for the star could be accepted.

Son is one of the greatest players in Tottenham history, and although the forward is under contract at the north London club until next summer, the decision has been made that he will leave now, with the South Korea international making a tearful announcement that he is on his way out.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported on X that Son will join Los Angeles FC, with the Major League club paying Tottenham a new MLS record transfer fee of $27m (£20.3m, €23.3m) for the 33-year-old.

Jacobs wrote at 5:16pm on August 5: “Los Angeles FC will pay a new MLS record transfer fee to sign Son Heung-min from Spurs in the region of $27m.

“Deal eclipses current record of $22m paid by Atlanta United for Emmanuel Latte Lath.

“Son en route to Los Angeles now. Medical to take place after his arrival.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and manager Thomas Frank are aware that they will need a replacement for Son, who helped the Premier League club win the Europa League last season and also played a major role in them reaching the final of the Champions League in 2019.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham view Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as ‘a prime candidate’ to replace Son in the team.

Son generally operated on the left side of the attack for Tottenham, and that is where Rodrygo wants to play, having been utilised mainly as a right-winger and as a centre-forward at Madrid.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid have made the Brazil international forward available.

Cadena SER has now brought an update on Rodrygo’s situation, claiming that Tottenham are ready to make their first bid for the 24-year-old.

While noting that Rodrygo is Tottenham’s ‘number one target’ to replace Son, the Spanish news outlet has reported that the north London club are ‘considering an offer of €60million (£52.2m, $69.5m) and variables’ and will ‘present’ it to Madrid.

Rodrygo has won LaLiga three times and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career and was included among the “world-class superstars” at Los Blancos by club legend Luka Modric in September 2024, as quoted in Get Spanish Football News.

Could Tottenham sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid for €60m?

Tottenham’s proposed bid of €60m (£52.2m, $69.5m) for Rodrygo will fail, as Madrid already have a price in mind.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Madrid will demand €90m (£78m / $105m) for Rodrygo and will also want add-ons on top of that.

Liverpool are also interested in Rodrygo, with sources intimating to TEAMtalk that the Premier League champions view the Brazilian star as the perfect replacement for Luis Diaz, who has left for Bayern Munich this summer.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Rodrygo does not fancy a move to Tottenham and already has a deal in place with Liverpool, although TEAMtalk cannot verify these claims.

AS has reported that Rodrygo wants to stay at Madrid, and another reliable source, Fabrizio Romano, has made a similar claim, although the Italian journalist has noted that Los Blancos could still sell him this summer if they get a big offer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid are keeping their doors open. If he wants to go, free to go, bring us a big proposal, €100m, more than this, and he’ll be free to go.

“But, at the moment, Rodrygo didn’t bring any bid because internally Rodrygo still wants to stay at Real Madrid and to compete as a Real Madrid player. Rodrygo loves Real Madrid.

“His desire is to be an important player at Real Madrid. So, before saying ‘okay, I’m leaving’, it will take a very top club with a very top proposal to convince Rodrygo. At the moment we are not at that stage.”

