Tottenham suffer double defensive blow ahead of crunch UCL clash as Kolo Muani involved in car accident

Already in the midst of an injury crisis, Tottenham Hotspur will be without two more key players for the crunch Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday evening, while attacker Randal Kolo Muani escaped unhurt from a car crash on Tuesday.

Spurs head into the game in Germany knowing that a win means they will not face a play-off clash to reach the next stage of the competition, but they will be without two key defensive starters for the contest.

Thomas Frank confirmed that Pedro Porro has suffered a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for around a month, while Micky van de Ven has a ‘minor knock’ but should be okay for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The news on Porro means Djed Spence will almost certainly start at right-back against the already-eliminated German outfit, with Kevin Danso partnering Cristian Romero at the heart of the defence.

Tottenham are already without the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus through injury, while Radu Dragusin, Yves Bissouma, Mathys Tel and new signings Conor Gallagher and Souza are all ineligible.

Meanwhile, Frank also confirmed that loan forward Kolo Muani is “fine” after being involved in a “minor accident” on his way to the airport.

Pictures circulated on social media on Tuesday showing the 27-year-old and Wilson Odobert standing next to a damaged Ferrari, although the Spurs winger was travelling in his own car and stopped to assist his team-mate.

Both Kolo Muani and compatriot Odobert flew out to Germany later on Friday, with Frank revealing that “everyone else involved in the accident was fine”.

“It was a tyre blowing up, so, they are little bit delayed, but they will land later tonight,” he added.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Tottenham news: Robertson hope; keeper bid

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made it clear that he wants Andy Robertson to stay at Anfield, but the Dutchman has left the door ajar for a late Tottenham Hotspur swoop to make the left-back part of Thomas Frank’s squad.

Elsewhere, Spurs are ready to make a bid to sign Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the final days of the January transfer window, according to a source.

Finally, Tottenham will have to move on from Omar Marmoush for the time being, with a report claiming that Manchester City have decided not to sell him, but a potential deal with Spurs in the summer of 2026 is still possible.