One of Arsenal’s top targets believes that he will join Mikel Arteta’s side after the Gunners complete a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report, but his wish may not be granted.

Arsenal have been very active in the summer transfer window, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta plan to launch a challenge for the Premier League title as well as make a massive impact in the Champions League next season.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Marcell Washington, Callan Hamill and Noni Madueke have signed for Arsenal so far this season.

According to Football.London, Cristhian Mosquera is already with the Arsenal squad in Singapore, with the Gunners set to officially announce a deal with Valencia imminently.

Arsenal also have a deal in place with Sporting CP for Viktor Gyokeres, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Gunners’ final bid of €63.5m £55m / $74.2m) plus €10m (£8.7m/ $11.7m) for the Sweden international striker has been accepted by the Portuguese club.

Eberechi Eze is also on Arsenal’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on June 26 that the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder was very happy with the offer that the north London club made to him.

According to TBR, Eze believes that he will join Arsenal after the Premier League club finalise a deal for Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old, who operated predominantly as an attacking midfielder last season but has played as a left-winger before, ‘has told friends that he’s going to join Arsenal this summer’.

TBR has added that Arsenal have held ‘discussions’ with Palace and Eze, who is said to be ‘a serious option’ for the north London club.

Described as a player who has ‘got the X-factor’ and ‘perfect’ for Arsenal by former Gunners star Paul Merson on Sky Sports last week, Eze scored eight goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts for Palace last season.

Chelsea a serious threat to Arsenal for Eberechi Eze – sources

According to TBR, while Eze may have told his friends that he will sign for Arsenal, the Gunners themselves have not made a final decision.

TBR has noted that Arsenal hold an interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, and the north London club are unlikely to sign both of them.

In addition to that, TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are confident of signing Eze ahead of Arsenal from Palace in the summer transfer window.

Sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on July 17 that Chelsea are in talks with Eze’s representatives.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are ready to trigger the release clause of £68million (€78.3m, $92m) in the England international’s contract at Palace.

While Arsenal have shown interest in Eze, they are not willing to pay £68m (€78.3m, $92m) for Eze.

