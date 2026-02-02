Jean-Philippe Mateta exit from Crystal Palace ON despite AC Milan U-turn

AC Milan have officially walked away from their move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources at both Palace and Milan have confirmed to us that the deal is now off, ending what had looked like one of Serie A’s most intriguing late‑window moves.

We reported on Sunday that Milan’s medical staff were taking an additional look at Mateta’s knee before giving the green light.

Those further checks have now prompted the Rossoneri to withdraw from the deal entirely, with senior figures in Milan deciding the risk was too great at this stage of the season.

Palace have also confirmed that the transfer will not be happening, but they have also told us that their move for Jorgen Strand Larsen will go ahead, regardless of whether Mateta leaves the club.

The collapse of Milan’s bid for Mateta has done little to cool interest elsewhere, however, as TEAMtalk understands that Palace have already fielded multiple loan enquiries for the Frenchman — including one from Juventus.

The Turin giants had tried to sign Mateta earlier in the window but backed away when negotiations over a fee stalled.

However, after seeing late moves for Randal Kolo Muani and Joshua Zirkzee fall apart, Juve have reignited their pursuit and are exploring whether a loan deal could now be possible.

With the window ticking down and Mateta suddenly back on the market, Palace are bracing themselves for a frantic finish — and Juventus, having missed out on two major targets, may yet return with intent.

