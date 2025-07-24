Strong new reports claim Luis Diaz has asked Liverpool bosses to accept Bayern Munich’s latest proposal to sign him, and with a top source explaining why the Bundesliga giants are increasingly confident of striking a deal, with the Reds’ asking price lower than initially reported.

The Colombian became a key figure under Arne Slot, enjoying his best season to date in Liverpool colours as the Reds romped to Premier League glory in the Dutchman’s first season at the helm. Used either as a false No.9 or out on the left wing, Diaz played a leading, often understated, role for the Merseysiders, chipping in an impressive 25 goals from 50 appearances, giving him a G/A every 133.4 minutes Slot used him.

However, with his deal at Anfield due to expire in just under two years, Diaz has been left disappointed by Liverpool’s refusal to open talks over a renewal. And while the £55,000 a week deal he signed at Anfield when arriving from FC Porto in January 2022 has risen incrementally since, he remains one of the poorest-paid members of the Reds’ first-team squad.

As a result, talks over a move to Bayern Munich – who clearly value the player and are reportedly ready to more than treble his current salary – have gathered serious pace in recent weeks.

And while two offers have so far been refused by the Reds, Bayern are simply refusing to go away and are now readying a third bid that they hope will finally do the trick.

Now, according to respected Colombian journalist, Pipe Sierra, writing on X, he has revealed that Diaz has now made a ‘request’ of Liverpool that, if they are not willing to offer him a new deal, then they accept Bayern’s latest offer and allow him to move to Bavaria, with the player’s sole aim focused on bettering his ‘conditions’.

In addition, Bild journalist Christian Falk also believes it is ‘increasingly certain’ that Diaz ends up joining the Bundesliga champions.

“Bayern Munich are increasingly certain that they will sign Luis Diaz in the end,” he told Caught Offside.

“Now, it’s just a question of money between the Bundesliga champions and Liverpool. The Bavarians already had two offers turned away; the first being €52m [£43.3m] and the second being €67.5m [£58.5m].”

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz asking price emerges

Falk also insists club-to-club talks over a deal for the 28-year-old are continuing: “But now, Bayern are in negotiations directly with the Reds. They want to find a way to get the deal over the line; they don’t want to have to make another offer, which could be rejected – they’re determined to find a solution.

“FC Bayern are completely clear with the player: they want to give Diaz a four-year contract earning €14m [£12.1m] gross per year. I’ve heard that he’s only earning €2.7m [£2.3m] net at Liverpool – so it’s much, much lower than what he could be earning in Munich.

“This is one of the reasons why he wants to join Bayern Munich, as he feels he would be better appreciated. As we know, appreciation for footballers is at least partly always tied to money.”

It is, however, worth noting that Liverpool, publicly, have strongly stated the player is not for sale. Furthermore, Diaz himself is described to us as training as normal with the group out in China as they prepare for Saturday’s high-profile match against AC Milan in Hong Kong.

To that end, there appears to be no look or feeling that this is a player whose mindset is wandering towards a move away.

Despite that, there is no getting away from the growing speculation over his future.

Per talkSPORT, Bayern are ready to return to the negotiating table and are ‘willing to pay up to £70m’ (€81m, $95m) to land Diaz.

Some outlets have reported that Liverpool want a whopping €100m (£87m, $117m) to sell the Colombian, but TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday that the Premier League champions are actually holding out for an initial £65m (€75m, $88m).

As such, if Bayern submit the £70m bid they are planning then this will meet Liverpool’s provisional asking price. The deal could then depend on bonuses and how payments are structured.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Bayern are willing to offer the player a £230k a week package – a significant rise on his current earning power.

