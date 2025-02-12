Mo Salah will earn record wages if he signs a new deal at Liverpool

Liverpool have been told how tying Mo Salah to a new mega-money deal at Anfield can ultimately help them save over £70m – while Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on claims a contract extension has been given the green light.

The Egyptian superstar faces an uncertain future, with his Liverpool contract due to expire on June 30 – just 139 days from now. And if a new extension is not signed before then, Arne Slot and Co face the prospect of seeing their talismanic star and all-time fourth-highest goalscorer walk away from Anfield as a free agent.

While Liverpool still hope to tie Salah down to a new deal, the fact that he has been offered an eye-watering £160m a season by moving to Saudi Arabia presents the Reds with a major problem.

To that end, Gary Neville has revealed the extortionate package Salah wants to remain on Merseyside, with those demands ‘bringing tears’ to FSG’s eyes.

However, football pundit Eni Aluko has urged the Reds to pay Salah even more and thinks that pushing the boat out and giving Salah a £500,000 a week deal can ultimately end up saving Liverpool money.

“So the transfer window is closed and we still have no real news about what is happening with Mo Salah, so I want to do a financial breakdown of what it looks like for Liverpool to keep Mo Salah vs letting him go,” Aluko said on her LinkedIn profile.

“Mo Salah is currently on £350,000 a week as reported, and that’s just base salary.

“The biggest competitor to Liverpool right now is the Saudi league and I think he’s asking Liverpool for £500,000-per-week, so £500,000 multiplied by 52 is £26m a year.

“If Mo Salah is asking for a three-year contract, that’s £78m over three years.

“If Liverpool let Salah go for free in June 2025, they are losing an asset who they could get a transfer fee worth upwards of £150m for.

“Replacing Mo Salah is going to cost at least £150m, so we’re looking at £150m to replace Mo Salah versus £26m to keep him for a year versus £78m over three years.

“Liverpool are making a saving of £72m by keeping Mo Salah, so straight away, that proves my point.”

How Adidas shirt deal can help Liverpool keep Salah

Aluko also thinks Liverpool’s upcoming new shirt deal with Adidas can help them nail Salah down to an extension.

“Moving onto the commercial conversation, Mo Salah’s shirt is the second-most sold shirt in the world after Messi,” Aluko continued.

“As of 2021, 816,000 bought Salah’s shirt and so if you do the maths on that, it’s £61m of revenue just for his shirt.

“If Liverpool keep Salah, just on shirt sales alone, the £68m in comparison to the £78m that they would pay him over three years has already been made up in shirt sales.

“Guess what brand is coming in to sponsor Liverpool’s shirt in 2025/26? Adidas.

“Adidas are paying Liverpool £60m a year to sponsor their shirt. That £60m return on investment will obviously include Mo Salah being part of the club they’re sponsoring.

“It absolutely makes sense for Salah to be kept from a salary point of view because either way it’s a saving because you can’t replace him.

“Adidas, the brand that he’s the face of, are paying £60m to get a return on investment on all the shirts I just mentioned.

“Liverpool, it just makes sense.

“I’m not a Liverpool fan, but I do want to see Mo Salah stay in the Premier League because he’s just an amazing player.

“I’d like to think that the owners and sporting director at Liverpool have done a similar calculation to what I’ve done.”

Claims last week suggested that both Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both already agreed new deals to stay, though an announcement was being kept on the quiet owing to the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold has not yet reached an agreement.

However, Romano has moved to play down the claims and suggests nothing has been given the green light yet.

“There are no substantial updates yet. As we said for Van Dijk, I think also for Salah, now the only update will be when decision is made. It’s not made yet, as interest from Saudi remains and Liverpool keep hoping to get the green light over a new deal,” Romano told Givemesport.

