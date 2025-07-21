Manchester City are planning to make a massive bid for Diogo Costa amid interest from Manchester United, according to a report in Portugal, but the FC Porto star is not the only goalkeeper that the Cityzens have taken a shine to.

Following a hugely disappointing season that saw Man City needing a final-day win to finish in the Premier League top five, manager Pep Guardiola and sporting director Hugo Viana have been very active in the summer transfer window. The Cityzens have realised that they need to rebuild their squad in order to beat the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to the Premier League title next season.

Man City have made some very good additions to their squad already this summer, bringing in the likes of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri among others.

There have been departures from Man City as well, with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker being the two most notable names.

Ederson could also be on his way out of Man City in the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on July 18 that Galatasaray have made an opening bid for the Brazil international goalkeeper.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Ederson himself is ready to move to Galatasaray and is willing to take a pay-cut to get a deal done with the Turkish Super Lig club.

According to MaisFutebol, Man City have decided to focus on FC Porto goalkeeper Costa as a potential replacement for Ederson.

While noting in the headline about an ‘approach’ for Costa, the report has revealed that Man City have begun ‘working in the last few hours with the possibility of advancing with a proposal’ for the goalkeeper.

The Premier League giants are ‘already made a behind-the-scenes enquiry’ and ‘intend to offer FC Porto in the region of €60million (£52m, $70m), potentially with a variable component included’.

Man City are ‘in a hurry’ to get the deal done because they have heard that Paris Saint-Germain are in danger of losing Gianluigi Donnarumma and could target 25-year-old Costa, who has won the Portuguese league title twice with FC Porto so far in his career and clinched the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in the 2024/25 campaign.

Man Utd also have Costa on their radar, with Portuguese journalist Sebastiao Sousa-Pinto revealing last month that Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim has already spoken to him, although TEAMtalk understands that Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez is now the club’s main target between the sticks.

Sousa-Pinto told The United Stand: “Ruben Amorim wants Diogo Costa as his main goalkeeper, and he spoke with him in January, with regards to him signing with the club this summer.”

The journalist added: “Porto wants €50m (£42.6m, $58.6m) fixed fee, add-ons to be included in a possible deal at this moment in time. Maybe as we get toward the end of the window and he needs a club, they will only ask for €50m (£42.6m, $58.6m) to buy him.

“It’s a difficult deal; timing is everything. Maybe right now they would choose Emi Martinez for his experience, but in the right situation, Amorim would absolutely choose Diogo Costa for his goal. But Onana’s situation is still to be made clear.”

Man City also eye Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin – report

It would be remiss of Man City to put all their eggs in one basket, so it does not come as a surprise that the Premier League giants have their eyes on Andriy Lunin, too.

According to Fichajes, Man City are ‘willing to make an offer’ of €45million (£39m, $52.4m) plus another €15million (£13m, $17.5m) in variables for Lunin.

Lunin is the second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid, for whom Thibaut Courtois is the number one and has reportedly signed a contract extension.

Fichajes has claimed that Lunin would be open to leaving Madrid and is ready to listen to offers.

One should note that Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so any of its claims has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

James Trafford is another goalkeeper that Man City are keen on, with Sky Sports reporting that the Cityzens are trying to negotiate on the £40million buyback fee that was agreed between them and Burnley when he moved to Turf Moor in 2023.

The rise of Diogo Costa

By Samuel Bannister

August 2017: Costa makes his reserves debut for Porto after developing for six years in their youth system.

September 2018: Porto give Costa the club award for Newcomer of the Year.

December 2018: Legendary Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas describes Costa as his ‘successor’ at Porto.

April 2019: Porto win the UEFA Youth League, with Costa starting in the final against Chelsea.

September 2019: Costa makes his first-team debut for Porto and keeps a clean sheet against Santa Clara in a league cup game.

November 2019: Costa again keeps a clean sheet while making his Primeira Liga debut against Boavista.

August 2020: Porto win the Portuguese cup, with Costa starting in the final against Benfica after playing in all the previous rounds.

December 2020: Costa makes his Champions League debut and keeps a clean sheet against Olympiacos.

September 2021: Costa is voted as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month.

October 2021: Portugal boss Fernando Santos gives Costa his senior international debut and he keeps a clean sheet in a friendly against Qatar.

March 2022: Costa is named the Goalkeeper of the Month for the fourth time in a row after Porto’s 16-game unbeaten run.

March 2022: Portugal rely on Costa as their first-choice keeper for the World Cup qualification play-offs.

June 2022: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year after keeping 15 clean sheets and winning the league title.

October 2022: Costa becomes the first goalkeeper in Champions League history to save three consecutive penalties.

November 2022: Costa makes his World Cup debut, becoming Portugal’s youngest keeper at a major international tournament at the age of 23.

January 2023: Porto win the Portuguese league cup, with Costa keeping a clean sheet against Sporting in the final.

March 2023: Costa reaches the milestone of 100 appearances for Porto.

June 2023: Porto win the Portuguese cup and Costa again keeps a clean sheet in the final, against Braga.

June 2023: Costa is named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Year again, despite Porto finishing second.

March 2024: Costa completes Euro 2024 qualifying with Portugal with nine clean sheets from 10 games.

May 2024: Costa adds another medal to his cabinet by playing in the final of the Portuguese cup win over Sporting.

July 2024: Costa saves three penalties in a Euro 2024 round of 16 shootout win for Portugal over Slovenia, something never achieved by any keeper in the competition before.

July 2024: Porto announce Costa as their new captain following the retirement of Pepe.

September 2024: Costa keeps the 100th clean sheet of his career on just his 161st appearance for Porto.

October 2024: Costa is named as the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Month for a second consecutive time.

May 2025: Portugal win the UEFA Nations League, with Costa saving a penalty in the shootout that decided the final against Spain.

June 2025: Costa claims the Primeira Liga Goalkeeper of the Year award for the third time in his career, after keeping the most clean sheets (16) of any keeper in the division.