Manchester United remain keen on a Bournemouth star despite stepping up their efforts to bring Bryan Mbeumo to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the in-demand star’s stance on his future is revealed.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man Utd. The Red Devils ended up as low as 15th in the Premier League table, and although they reached the final of the Europa League, they lost it to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, are determined to make a bigger impact next season and finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves, with Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim planning to play the Brazilian star as one of his two number 10s.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are also in talks to sign Mbeumo from Brentford in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have had a bid for the Cameroon international winger already turned down and are planning to make a new and improved offer.

Sky Sports have claimed that despite Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Mbeumo, the Brentford winger ‘wants to join’ Man Utd.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also reported on X that ‘Mbeumo has made his preference to join #MUFC clear and all suitors are aware’.

However, the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket, with the Premier League giants retaining their interest in Antoine Semenyo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 19 that Man Utd were in talks with Semenyo’s camp.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth want £65m for the 25-year-old Ghana international winger, who was described as “aggressive” and “clinical” by his team-mate Lewis Cook on BBC Sport in October 2024.

Sky Sports have brought an update on the situation, claiming that despite having Mbeumo as a ‘priority target’, Man Utd ‘also remain keen on Semenyo’.

Amorim’s side view the winger as a potential alternative to Mbeumo if they are unable to bring the Brentford star to Old Trafford.

Antoine Semenyo stance on Man Utd move – report

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd’s Premier League rivals, Tottenham and Liverpool, are also interested in a summer deal for Semenyo.

Tottenham are reported to have ‘stepped up their interest’ in Semenyo and have ‘recently done more work on’ the Bournemouth ace than on Mbeumo.

Sky Sports have reported that although Semenyo is in favour of a move to a club playing in the Champions League, he has not ruled out a move to Man Utd yet.

Semenyo scored 13 goals and gave seven assists in 42 appearances for Bournemouth last season and played on either flank.

