Man Utd facing player v club ‘battle’ after £50m midfielder says YES to Amorim link-up – top source

Manchester United will not find it easy to convince Wolves to sell Joao Gomes in the January transfer window, even though the midfielder himself is keen on a move to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Kobbie Mainoo’s future also intrinsically tied with the Brazil international midfielder.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported Man Utd’s interest in signing a top midfielder in the January transfer window, as manager Ruben Amorim plans to continue his rebuild of the team and push for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are the three main targets for Man Utd in 2026.

It will cost Man Utd a total of £250million (€284.4m, $327m) for Man Utd to get deals done for the Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders.

Joao Gomes is also a player that Man Utd are keen on, as reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, this week.

We understand that Gomes has had his head turned by United’s interest and is ready to make the move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

However, Wolves do not want to lose the Brazil international, who has played in all 12 of their Premier League matches this season and will be key if the club are to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship.

While Wolves have promised manager Rob Edwards that Gomes will not be sold in the middle of the season, United believe that a fee of £40-50million (up to €57m, $66m), could be enough to change their Premier League rivals’ stance.

However, Jones has reported that while Man Utd have Gomes’s blessing for the move in January, the midfielder could have to force a way out of Wolves in the middle of the 2025/26 campaign.

Our transfer insider has also noted that if Gomes does end up at Old Trafford, then Kobbie Mainoo could get his wish and leave on loan in January.

When asked if the arrival of Gomes would lead to Mainoo leaving on loan, Jones told TEAMtalk: “Mainoo finally got a run out against Everton, but I’m not sure how much that is going to change his feelings about being wanted at the club.

“If they do sign a midfielder, then it’ll open the door for him to leave.

“We will have to see whether the Gomes one can truly open up.

“I think that could turn into a player versus club battle that Man Utd have to deal with if they try to get him out of Wolves, because they don’t want to sell him.

“They will probably hike the price up, too.

“Man Utd don’t have much interest in loaning Mainoo out to another Premier League club at the moment, either, so that is another issue that will need to be dealt with.”

IN DEPTH 🔴 Man Utd in ‘contact’ for £410,000-a-week midfielder – THREE sources

What Rob Edwards has said about Joao Gomes

While Man Utd are making behind-the-scenes moves to bring Gomes to Old Trafford, Wolves are publicly not showing any signs that they will be willing to sell the 24-year-old in the middle of the season.

Speaking ahead of Wolves’ 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Edwards dismissed reports from Brazil claiming that Gomes was set to join Man Utd in a £44million (€50m / $57m) deal.

The Mirror quoted Edwards as saying on November 23: “We’ve spoken about stuff, but my focus has been on getting the team organised.

“We have got some good players, and there will always be interest, but I’m not aware of anything. Joao has been excellent this week.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Secret Semenyo weapon, Casemiro update

Meanwhile, an £80million star will end up at Man Utd sooner or later, according to a reliable source.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed the secret weapon that Man Utd have in their bid to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

And finally, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported Man Utd’s latest stance on keeping Casemiro, who is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season, but there is a one-year option.