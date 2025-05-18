Antonio Conte could opt for whichever club gives him the best spending power to create a more competitive side in the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Conte has been Juventus‘ top target for over a year. Even before the club started leaning towards Thiago Motta, Conte was seen as the ideal option to lead the next project in Turin.

In the end, part of the board decided, last summer, towards former Bologna coach Motta, who was then sacked in the spring with performances not up to standard. Now, Conte is still at the top of Juventus’ list, but convincing him won’t be so simple.

In fact, the Italian coach has not made any final decision yet on his future. Whether he stays at Napoli, returns to Juventus, or chooses a different club, Conte wants strong guarantees. His priority is to have a competitive squad, especially in a team that will play the Champions League.

Conte does not want to take part in Europe’s top competition with a weak team. He is asking, both Napoli and Juve, for solid investment in the transfer market. Without these conditions, he is not ready to accept any offer, not even from Juventus.

Another factor complicating the Juventus option is the exit of Francesco Calvo. The former Managing Director was one of Conte’s biggest supporters inside the club. With Calvo gone, negotiations could become more difficult.

At this stage, nothing has been decided. Conte, completely focused on this Serie A final, will carefully evaluate all the options on the table in two weeks, first of all sitting down to talk with Napoli.

His club are one point clear at the top of the table, with games against Parma and Cagliari to come. Second-placed Inter Milan – the only side who could catch Napoli – face Lazio and Como in their final two games.

Anyway, one thing is clear: Conte’s choice will depend on which club offers the strongest project and the best guarantees for building a winning team.

Conte wants to improve Napoli

It’s clear that if Conte is to remain at Napoli, he wants to see improvements to the squad so that they remain competitive.

A recent report suggested he has asked his club to sign Dejan Kulusevski, who he worked with at Tottenham.

The report stated Conte ‘wants a competitive squad with high-quality players to bring the team back to its rightful place both in Italy and in Europe’.

It added that ‘on the list of priorities is one name that has not gone unnoticed: Dejan Kulusevski’.

Conte is also said to be a big fan of Jack Grealish, while Napoli have been linked with Kevin De Bruyne, both of whom would surely make the Serie A club even more competitive.

