Tino Livramento made his return from injury for Newcastle United against Manchester City on Saturday evening and his performance in their 2-1 win will have done little to reduce the interest of his suitors on the other side.

City showed interest in Livramento during the summer transfer window, but Newcastle had no intention of letting him leave. However, City still have Livramento on their radar, as TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher recently confirmed.

In the Newcastle game, City’s starting right-back was Matheus Nunes, who used to be a midfielder for Wolves but now has Pep Guardiola’s backing as a full-back.

However, Livramento would be a more natural option in the position and a possible upgrade if City were to step up their interest in the former Southampton star.

On Saturday night, he will have simply been focusing on doing his best upon his return to action after being unavailable for almost two months. But it could also have served as an audition in front of City’s eyes.

If so, Livramento seemingly passed the test. He won two tackles, made three clearances, blocked one shot and recorded eight ball recoveries. He was never dribbled past.

In contrast, Nunes only won one tackle and didn’t block any shots, although he did record more clearances (five) and matched Livramento for ball recoveries with eight.

Thus, it could be argued that Livramento didn’t necessarily show himself to be a major upgrade on Nunes, but he did himself no harm with a decent performance for the winning side.

Although Newcastle won the game, City were the team with more possession, so there was more defensive work for Livramento and his teammates to do.

Could Man City sign Livramento?

If Livramento remains in City’s minds, they could make a move for him in 2026.

Newcastle still have the ex-Chelsea academy product under contract until 2028, so would still be resistant.

However, according to Fletcher’s information this week, City could offer James Trafford to the Magpies as a makeweight.

Trafford had the chance to join Newcastle from Burnley this summer, but returned to City instead – only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to join and dislodge him later in the same summer.

Newcastle signed Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton instead, but have still favoured Nick Pope in goal and do remain interested in Trafford.

