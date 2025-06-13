Liverpool are ‘set to swoop’ for an electric PSG forward, with a transfer at roughly £100m to take their summer spending beyond £300m, according to a report.

If and when completing the trio of deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, Liverpool’s outlay will hover around the £200m mark.

The Reds are finally splashing the cash after three consecutive windows of relative inaction. However, as is always the case with current owners FSG, the approach in the market is measured despite the eye-catching sums already involved.

Liverpool have already collected a package worth £18m when selling Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford.

Jarell Quansah is the subject of talks with Bayer Leverkusen, Harvey Elliott is expected to be sold once Wirtz arrives, and £30m-rated Ben Doak has the green light to leave.

Those four players are all classified as homegrown, and as such, the proceeds from their sales will be logged as pure profit on Liverpool’s books.

Elsewhere, Kostas Tsimikas can go once Kerkez arrives and Darwin Nunez will be sold. Liverpool are using the €70m bid they received from Al-Nassr in January as a measuring stick for the Uruguayan.

Another forward fully expected to depart is Federico Chiesa, and per The Sun, his superstar replacement could come via Paris.

ICYMI: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chiesa wants OUT, as real reason why revealed

They state Liverpool are ‘set to swoop for Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola’ who is valued around the £100m mark.

The Reds are ready to push fellow suitor Bayern Munich aside and hope to capitalise on Barcola dropping down the order in the French capital.

The 22-year-old notched 21 goals and 19 assists across all competitions this season, though found himself rooted to the bench in the latter stages.

Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele were manager Luis Enrique’s usual selections in the front three, leaving Barcola to feed on scraps at the business end of the season.

READ MORE: Club World Cup: How to watch in the UK, kick-off times, why Liverpool won’t be there

And with the World Cup one year away and a place in France’s starting XI a realistic aim, The Sun suggest Barcola could be receptive to leaving PSG.

Interestingly, the report claimed Barcola is viewed by Liverpool as the alternative to Alexander Isak who looks impossible to prise out of Newcastle.

Isak is obviously a striker and Barcola is a winger. As such, the Frenchman is not a like-for-like alternative to Isak, meaning the duties for filling the striker spot next season could be shared between Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Diaz deputised to great effect in the central role in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. The Reds do hold interest in Hugo Ekitike, though Eintracht Frankfurt’s €100m / £85m price tag is seen as steep.

If The Sun are correct – and assuming Nunez and Chiesa depart – Liverpool’s attacking options next season could consist of Cody Gakpo, Bradley Barcola, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Florian Wirtz can also play a number of more advanced positions at the top end of the pitch if moved out of his more familiar No 10 role.

Latest Liverpool news – Wirtz delay explained / Nunez to Napoli and more…

🔴 Why Florian Wirtz transfer is delayed explained; Liverpool to put out ‘different messages’ on final fee

🔴 Napoli ‘closing in’ on TWO Liverpool stars with Antonio Conte ‘crazy’ about Darwin Nunez

🔴 Real Madrid react to Florian Wirtz agreeing Liverpool deal as Alexander-Arnold makes big revelation

VOTE: Liverpool’s best non-Prem signing over the last 10 years ⬇️