Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who has been linked with Manchester United

Alexis Mac Allister turned out to be the hero for Liverpool, as Arne Slot’s side edged past Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, just days after it emerged that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford.

On February 16, 2026, The Mirror reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Mac Allister. The report claimed that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe personally wants to get a deal done for the Argentina international midfielder.

Man Utd are on the hunt for new midfielders, and Mac Allister is the latest to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

While transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently dismissed suggestions that Mac Allister was on Man Utd’s shortlist, comments from the Liverpool midfielder’s camp added fuel to the fire that he could make the shock move to the Red Devils.

Mac Allister’s father, Carlos Mac Allister, responded when asked about a possible move to Old Trafford: “Alexis is only thinking about Liverpool at the moment. We are waiting for an offer to renew his contract. We will see what the club’s plan is.”

When asked if the midfielder might consider a move to a different league if Liverpool’s offer falls short, Carlos Mac Allister replied: “We’ll wait and see what happens with the renewal. That’s all.”

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Allister featured in his first Liverpool match since rumours about Man Utd surfaced.

Liverpool midfielder Arne Slot deployed the Argentine in central midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Mac Allister had a late goal disallowed for handball, but just moments later in the seventh minute of injury time, the 27-year-old scored what proved to be the winner after he bundled the ball into the net from close range.

Although Mac Allister scored the winner, the Liverpool media were far from impressed with the general performance of the midfielder.

The Liverpool Echo gave Mac Allister 6 out of 10 in their Player Ratings and observed: ‘Bypassed continually in midfield and regularly played the ball to anyone or anything but a team-mate.

‘Slow in thought and action, and glanced one header well wide second half before having goal chalked off controversially and then another allowed during astonishing injury-time period.’

Liverpool.com gave the midfielder 5 out of 10 and noted: ‘Another off-colour performance from the World Cup-winning midfielder.

‘Mac Allister was too often outmuscled and struggled to keep the ball.

‘But few will remember that after his late heroics in Nottingham.’

Rousing The Kop rated Mac Allister’s 6 out of 10 and wrote: ‘Same verdict as Gravenberch.

‘Mac Allister repeatedly gave away possession and offered little going forward.

‘Was unlucky to have a winner ruled out, but got his redemption with almost the last kick of the game. Got to praise him for that.’

The Daily Star felt that Mac Allister deserved to get just 5 out of 10 and argued: ‘Regularly outmuscled in his battles and too effortlessly bypassed by Forest midfielders.

‘Insufficient quality on the ball as well. Yet emerged with Liverpool’s winner at the death moments after being thwarted.’

