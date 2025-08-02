Man Utd warned as ‘alarm bells set off’ at Arsenal over Benjamin Sesko

A reliable source has revealed why Arsenal opted for Viktor Gyokeres despite having Benjamin Sesko on their radar, as Manchester United learn RB Leipzig’s response to Newcastle United’s bid for the Slovenian striker.

Both Man Utd and Arsenal started the summer transfer window determined to sign a new striker. While Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim realised that neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee is good enough to get the Red Devils to the Premier League top four, Arsenal boss Arteta needed a number nine who is more prolific than Gabriel Jesus and is more naturally suited to the role than Kai Havertz.

As reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, Arsenal had Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig marksman Sesko on their radar before they decided to strike a deal with Sporting CP worth €73million (£63.7m, $84.6m) for Gyokeres.

While Liverpool are now planning a second and improved bid for Isak, Sesko is the middle of a transfer battle between Man Utd and Newcastle.

Newcastle have already made a bid for Sesko, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that Man Utd are waiting to see what the Slovenia international striker decides before making their offer.

A new report has revealed why Arsenal picked Gyokeres over Isak and Sesko.

While Arsenal were concerned with Isak’s injury history, the north London club were put off by the transfer fee and the personal terms for Sesko, according to ESPN.

The Gunners were also concerned that Sesko may not be a success in the Premier League and felt that Gyokeres – a striker that Man Utd manager Amorim wanted to sign – was better.

ESPN notes in the report: ‘The Gunners conducted detailed background work on Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig for well over a year.

‘However, preliminary talks suggested a deal would be expensive for a player of Sesko’s largely untapped potential.

‘Figures quoted for the transfer fee and personal terms set off alarm bells, in part because of the possible downside risk if he proved an unsuccessful signing.

‘Sources said the club was also conscious about the psychological demands of leading Arsenal’s line and the scrutiny on the position.

‘Gyokeres’ stunning goal record for Sporting — 97 in 102 games — plus a strong conviction in his strength of character, convinced them he was the man for the job.’

Man Utd learn RB Leipzig response to Newcastle bid for Sesko

Despite Arsenal backing away from a deal for Sesko and their concerns, Man Utd and Newcastle are still keen on a summer deal for the youngster.

RB Leipzig, though, are not going to make it easy for either Man Utd or Newcastle to get a deal done, with The Athletic reporting that the Bundesliga outfit have rejected the Magpies’ offer.

Newcastle have made a bid of €75million (£65.4m, $87m) plus €5m (£4.3m, $5.8m) for Sesko.

RB Leipzig reportedly view the offer as ‘insufficient’, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The German club want a sell-on clause as well in the deal, with Sesko still ‘undecided’ between Man Utd and Newcastle.

