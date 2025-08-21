Tottenham make record-breaking ‘bid’ for Brazilian winger after Eberechi Eze chooses Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have made a new bid for Savinho as Thomas Frank and Daniel Levy stay persistent in their quest to sign the Manchester City winger, according to the Brazilian media, as Fabrizio Romano names the Aston Villa star that Spurs have identified after losing Eberechi Eze to Arsenal.

Although Tottenham were confident this week that they would be able to sign Eze from Crystal Palace, the England international attacking midfielder is on his way to Arsenal. Eze is expected to have his medical at Arsenal on Friday, with the Gunners paying the Eagles a total of £68million (€78.5m, $91.5m) for his services.

This is a huge blow for Tottenham, who are looking to bring in more attacking players before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Son Heung-min has left for Los Angeles FC, and James Maddison will miss the majority of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

While missing out on Eze, who is an attacking midfielder by trade but has also played on the left wing, to Arsenal is a bitter blow for Tottenham, manager Frank and chairman Levy have responded by making a new bid for Man City winger Savinho.

GloboEsporte journalist Cahe Mota reported on X at 1:56am on August 21: “Tottenham have increased their bid for Savinho to around €80 million after Eze’s decision in favor of Arsenal.

“The player’s agents remain in the UK to manage talks between the clubs.”

If the north London club’s bid of €80million (£69.2m, $93.1m) is accepted, then it will make Savinho the most expensive signing in Tottenham’s history, with Dominic Solanke currently holding that record at £65m (€75m, $87.4m).

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on August 17 that Tottenham had an initial bid of £60million (€69.3m, $80.6m) for Savinho turned down by Man City.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola does not want the 21-year-old Brazil international winger to leave.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham have received encouragement from Savinho that he would be willing to make the move.

GloboEsporte has reported that Savinho’s agents are in London, ‘mediating negotiations between the clubs’, but a deal is not straightforward as Man City are not receptive to the idea of losing the winger they signed only last summer.

There has been speculation in recent days that Man City have made a final decision not to sell Savinho to Tottenham, a claim that has been refuted by Romano.

The transfer guru wrote on X at 11:09pm on August 20:” Tottenham have not stopped thinking about Savinho among top targets. City insist on blocking the deal in the last 10 days.”

IN-DEPTH ⚪🔵 Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Morgan Rogers and Tyler Dibling on Tottenham’s radar

Romano has added that Tottenham have made calls for Tyler Dibling, but it is Everton who are in pole position for the 19-year-old Southampton winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that Everton have had three bids for Dibling already rejected, with the winger keen on a move to the Toffees.

Romano has also reported that Tottenham are also keen on Morgan Rogers, but a deal for the Aston Villa star is going to be tough.

The reporter wrote on X: “Spurs also made calls for Tyler Dibling with Everton leading… and Morgan Rogers but seen as almost impossible, unlikely.”

Romano added on his YouTube channel: “And in this case, after 10 days of negotiations, advanced negotiations, Arsenal appeared, and Tottenham lost the player.

“What happens with Tottenham now? They started making some calls today already to try and understand the situation for new players to add to their squad.

“For example, I can tell you that one of the dream targets they have at Tottenham internally is Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa. But it’s seen as a very difficult deal because Villa don’t want to lose the player.

“So people in the industry believe that this deal is almost impossible for Morgan Rogers, but I can guarantee you that Tottenham are thinking internally about him as a perfect candidate.”

Latest Tottenham news: £60m player swap, Savinho alternative

Tottenham were so keen on signing Eze that they were ready to sacrifice a £60m star to get a deal done with Palace.

Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham to sell a player he has never been convinced by, with the former Spurs player and talkSPORT pundit saying that he is not good enough for the north London club.

Tottenham have identified a left-footed 23-year-old Ligue 1 winger as an alternative to Savinho, with the youngster valued at £47.6m.

POLL: Where will Tottenham finish in the Prem in Thomas Frank’s first season in charge?